Adcomm MDU Services has acquired an interest in Servicebots, an Artificial Intelligence Company

ServiceBots is revolutionizing the way we communicate with our customers

Servicebots is an Artificial Intelligence Company that is revolutionizing customer contact and the overall customer experience.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adcomm MDU Services, LLC (www.adcomm-mdu.com) a leading provider of bulk TV and Hi-Speed Internet services, by building all-fiber networks for Multi-Dwelling, hospitality, and healthcare properties such as apartments, condos, hotels, hospitals, and resorts, has partnered with Servicebots to bring Artificial Intelligence contact center services to clients throughout North America.

Servicebots, LLC. (https://www.servicebots.ai/en/) has developed a state-of-the-art “Intelligent Contact Platform” that ensures that every contact with a customer is an “intelligent” one, which means that its Omnichannel Intelligent Virtual Agents, service customers with zero wait time, 24/7 and without the need for human intervention. Its Intelligent Virtual Co-pilots, which advise human agents in real-time within the call, have access to all the AI-powered conversational Analytics delivering critical success factors that will secure the best possible customer interaction.

Servicebots Artificial Intelligence services include contact center, billing and collections, customer satisfaction, call analytics, scheduling, reminders, CRM integration, and customer support services.

"“We are excited to partner with Servicebots to bring AI customer contact services to the market. AI is the future and automated systems can provide better service than humans by adding cost-effective, 24/7/365 support to customers while providing real-time data and analytics that help improve service and track KPIs more closely allowing companies to improve the customer experience, while at the same time generating cost reductions, as the bots learn more and more about how to support your clients.” Said Jason Cohen, CEO of Adcomm MDU.

Adcomm is not only a partner but also a client. Adcomm first began doing business with Servicebots to offer expanded services, service follow-up, and collection services to expand operations. The service is a cost-effective way to expand or replace contact center services at a fraction of the costs of call centers for small or large contact centers, ISPs, Telco providers, IT companies, Hotel chains, Healthcare companies, Legal Services, Insurance companies, Developers, Property Management Companies, and much more.

Carlos Rojas, CEO of Servicebots said, “Adcomm MDU is a great partner to help expand sales for Servicebots in the US market. They have both the experience and relationships that allow us exposure to diverse companies that can benefit from our AI services. We look forward to working with them to expand our service to the US and Canadian market”.

About Adcomm MDU Services, LLC.: Adcomm MDU Services is a nationwide TV and high-speed internet service provider for the multi-dwelling property sectors. With headquarters in Navarre, FL, and sales and tech centers across the country, Adcomm MDU currently serves over 1,500 properties comprising over 100,000 units. For more information on Adcomm MDU Services, contact sales@adcomm-mdu.com or click here to request more information."

About Servicebots, LLC.: Servicebots US operations is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, and was founded in Bogota, Colombia. Servicebots is a Conversational Artificial Intelligence Company that revolutionizes customer contact and experience. Servicebots helps its clients do more with less by leveraging all the power of AI including both generic and client-specific Large Language Models. This empowers companies to engage in more conversations, faster conversations, and more cost-effective conversations with their customers and end-users.