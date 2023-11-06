Submit Release
AdcommTV, Questex and No Vacancy News kick off Darkness2Hope Golf Classic Combatting Human Trafficking

The event is raising awareness of human trafficking in the hospitality industry

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdcommTV (www.adcommtv.com) in combination with Questex, LLC, a leading media and events company and No Vacancy News and Podcasts is set to kick off the inaugural Darkness2Hope Charity Golf Classic to be held November 8, 2023 at Reunion Golf and Resort in Kissimmee, Florida.

Darkness2Hope (www.darkness2hope.org) collaborates with anti-human trafficking organizations across the United States, bridging gaps between national, state, and local entities. Through resources, consultation, community education, and technological development, Darkness2Hope contributes to the detection and prevention of human trafficking.

Glenn Haussman, the renowned host of leading hospitality industry podcasts such as No Vacancy, No Vacancy News Today and Friday Night Audit will be the master of Ceremonies at the event.

The Golf Tournament also features a silent fundraising auction. For information on how to register to play at the tournament visit https://d2hgolf.adcommtv.com or send an email to contact@darkness2hope.org. Those unable to attend can still contribute by using the provided link to make a donation.

"We are excited to be hosting this event for such a worthy cause. Not enough attention is brought to this horrible crime against humanity and we hope our efforts bring awareness and support to stop this and help those in need” said the CEO of AdcommTV, Jason Cohen.

About Adcomm TV, Inc.: AdcommTV, Inc. is a nationwide provider of TV and high-speed internet services, along with TVs, appliances, PTACs, digital signage, and more for the lodging and institutional sectors. With headquarters in Navarre, FL, and sales and tech centers across the country, AdcommTV currently serves over 1,500 properties comprising over 100,000 rooms. For more information on AdcommTV, contact sales@adcommtv.com or click here to request more information."

Jason Cohen
Adcomm TV, Inc.
+1 561-543-7543
email us here

