Rutland Barracks/ DUI, DLS
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4008027
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hall
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773- 9101
DATE/TIME: 12/15/2023 @ 1459 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sugar Hollow Road, Pittsford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, DLS
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Larock
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/15/2023 at approximately 1459 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks, along with officers from the Brandon Police Department were notified of a single vehicle off the roadway on Sugar Hollow Road in Pittsford, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Jeffrey Larock. During the crash investigation, Larock displayed signs of impairment, and it was determined he was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operating with a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont. Larock was subsequently arrested for DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Larock was released with a citation to answer for the charge of DUI, and driving with a suspended license at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2023
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.