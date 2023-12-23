Submit Release
Dog Taken in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a dog taken in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.

 

On Friday, December 22, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., the victim listed her dog for sale online and the suspect contacted her to purchase the dog. When the victim arrived in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast, the suspects approached the victim and took the dog. When the victim attempted to retrieve the dog, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim. The victim left and called 9-1-1.

 

The dog, “Mocha”, is described as a 1-year-old female French Bulldog. She is beige, has a microchip, and a fresh c-section scar on her stomach. A photo of Mocha can be seen below.

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23207326

