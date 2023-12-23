Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23B305547

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/22/2023 at 2128 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Puddingstone Road Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Trevor M. Beliveau

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on Puddingstone Road in the Town of Pownal for a physical dispute. Investigation revealed that Trevor Beliveau assaulted a family or household member causing them pain.

Beliveau was subsequently arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. During the arrest Beliveau engaged in a brief struggle before being placed into a cruiser. Beliveau was later released with conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/26/2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421