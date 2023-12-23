Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking a suspect who robbed a woman in the 1200 block of 20th Street, Northwest.

 

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, at approximately 10:08 a.m., the victim was walking down the street when the suspect snatched her property from her. The suspect then fled on foot.

 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and in the below pictures: https://youtu.be/ZsDuykqS9sk

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23206682

###

 

