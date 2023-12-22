Suspect Sought After a Shooting in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking a suspect who shot a man in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast.

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/ykoUHev2gY0

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23200465

###