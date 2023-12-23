Pali Highway town-bound to reopen Sunday following landslide

Main, News Posted on Dec 22, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reports that work is on track to reopen the town-bound lanes of Pali Highway (Route 61) from the highway’s intersection with Kamehameha Highway (Castle Junction) to the vicinity of Nuʻuanu Pali Drive by 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. The town-bound lanes were closed Wednesday, Dec. 20 in response to a landslide approximately 100-yards outside the 2nd tunnel.

As of Friday, Dec. 22, crews have removed debris and unstable trees. They will continue to remove debris from the slope and road and will clean the road and replace safety reflectors before the town-bound lanes reopen.

Intermittent closures lasting no more than 30 minutes at a time of a single lane on the Kailua-bound side of Pali Highway may continue to aid in the safe and efficient removal of debris.

Highway users are encouraged to use Likelike Highway or the H-3 Freeway to travel between the windward side and Honolulu until further notice.

Additional slope stabilization measures will be scheduled.

A photo of work at the site from today follows:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/files/2023/12/IMG_6360-scaled.jpg

###