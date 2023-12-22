Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Sixteen to the Florida Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Representative Adam Anderson, Ann Dalton, Annette Eberhart, Andrea Gary, Jordan Gibson, Katrina Michel, Lindsey Prato, Ashley Plummer, Hue Reynolds, Britt Riner, Monica Cantera-Serralta, Patricia Snyder, Amanda Tilton, Carolina Wagoner, Courtney Walker, and LeNita Winkler to the Florida Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers.

Adam Anderson

Anderson is a Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of MRA Capital Partners. He currently represents District 57 in the Florida House of Representatives and serves as the Director of the AJ Anderson Foundation. Anderson earned his bachelor’s degree in real estate and finance from Florida State University.

Ann Dalton

Dalton is the Bureau Chief of Medicaid Policy for the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. Previously, she was a Medical and Health Care Program Analyst for the Department of Elder Affairs. Dalton attended Northern Kentucky University and Florida State University.

Annette Eberhart

Eberhart is the Owner, Director, and Teacher at Kidds R Us Family Childcare. Active in her community, she is the Vice President and Treasurer of the Hillsborough County Childcare Association, a professional development coordinator for the Florida Family Childcare Home Association, and the accreditation council Chair for the National Association for Family Childcare. Eberhart earned her associate degree from Florida Gateway College.

Andrea Gary

Gary is the Division Director for Children’s Medical Services at the Florida Department of Health. She is currently appointed to the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation Board of Directors and is a member of the American and Florida Nurses Association. Gary earned her bachelor’s degree in business and her master’s degree in communications from Florida State University.

Jordan Gibson

Gibson is the Founder and Digital Creator of Ello Creative and a Digital Director for the Republican Party of Florida. Previously, she served as a Digital Director for Ron DeSantis for Governor. Gibson was designated as a “Rising Star of Politics” by Florida Politics in 2015.

Katrina Michel

Michel is a Physical Therapy Assistant at Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center. Active in her community, she is the State Liaison and a member of the Charge Syndrome Foundation, a member of Florida Hands & Voices, and the Secretary of the National Family Association for the Deaf and Blind. Michel is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree in health services administration from St. Petersburg College.

Lindsey Prato

Prato is the Owner and Pediatric Occupational Therapist at Advancements in Therapy, LLC and the Lead District Occupational Therapist for the Leon County School District. She is a former member of the American Occupational Therapy Association. Prato earned her bachelor’s degree in health sciences from the University of Florida and her master’s degree in occupational therapy from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

Ashley Plummer

Plummer is a Prevention Specialist for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Previously, she was a Government Operations Consultant and Abuse Counselor for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Plummer earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida State University.

Hue Reynolds

Reynolds is the Director of the Office of Childcare for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Reynolds earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from the University of West Florida and her master’s degree in information sciences from Florida State University.

Britt Riner

Riner is a business and civic leader and currently serves as the President of Liber Consulting. Active in her community, she is a member of the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board and the former Chair of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Riner earned her bachelor’s degree at Duke University and her master’s degree from Stanford University.

Monica Cantera-Serralta

Cantera-Serralta is the Broker and Property Manager for Pan American Realty Services. She currently serves on the Friendship Circle Miami Board of Directors. Cantera-Serralta earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.

Patricia Snyder, PhD

Snyder is a Professor at the University of Florida, the David Lawrence Jr. Endowed Chair in Early Childhood Studies, and the Director of the Anita Zucker Center of Excellence in Early Childhood Studies. Active in her community, she is a member of the Council for Exceptional Children, the Society for Implementation Research, the Society for Research on Child Development, and the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Snyder earned her bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from the State University of New York, her master’s degree in special education and early childhood intervention from Millersville University, and her doctorate in special education and early intervention from the University of New Orleans.

Amanda Tilton

Tilton is the Lead Paraprofessional for the Sarasota County School District. She is the Founder and Executive Director of Clara’s Clubhouse and certified in Autism Spectrum Disorder. Tilton earned her associate degree from Keiser University.

Carolina Wagoner

Wagoner is the Deputy Director of Life and Health Financial Oversight for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Previously, she served as a Financial Examiner, Analyst Supervisor, and Financial Specialist for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Wagoner earned her bachelor’s degrees in international affairs and economics and her master’s degrees in applied economics and risk management and insurance from Florida State University.

Courtney Walker

Walker is the Director of the Florida McKinney-Venter Program at the University of South Florida. Previously, she served as a Program Specialist for the Florida Homeless Education Program at the University of South Florida. Walker earned her bachelor’s degree in information studies and her master’s degree in educational policy from Florida State University.

LeNita Winkler

Winkler is a Training Specialist at Florida State University. Active in her community, she is the Florida Representative for the Office of Special Education Programs, a member of the National Association of State Directors of Special Education, and the State Lead for the Florida Department of Education’s Technical Assistance and Training System Pre-Kindergarten Discretionary Project. Winkler earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florida State University.

