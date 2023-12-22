Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Veronica Watkins and Erin Johnson to the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida.

 

Veronica Watkins

Watkins is the Funeral Director and Embalmer at Peel Funeral Home. Active in her community, she is a former President and current board member of the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce and a member of the First Baptist Church Children’s Committee. Watkins earned her associate degree in funeral services education from Jefferson State College and her associate degree from Chipola College.

 

Erin Johnson

Johnson is an Executive Assistant at Rish Real Estate Group. Previously, she was an Associate Broker at Amwins Insurance Group. Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in global business, risk management and insurance from Troy University.

 

###

