Judge Upholds Utah’s Death Penalty Statute

December 22, 2023

Today, Utah Third District Court Judge Coral Sanchez upheld Utah’s Death Penalty statute by granting a motion to dismiss filed by the Utah Attorney General’s Office. The Plaintiffs on the lawsuit were Ralph Menzies, Taberon Honie, Troy Kell, Douglas Carter and Michael Archuleta. The lawsuit claimed the methods the State uses to execute prisoners “cruel and unusual punishment.”

Menzies has exhausted all appeals of his death sentence. His execution will be scheduled when a death warrant is issued.

Read the judge’s ruling here.