Supporting Access to Healthy Foods and Resilient Food Systems

CDFA awards $9 million to 103 Healthy Refrigeration Grant Program projects to expand access to healthy foods in underserved communities

California receives $38 million from the USDA to support food and farm businesses at the middle of the supply chain

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted supports to expand access to fresh, healthy foods in underserved communities and boost the resilience of food and farm businesses throughout the state.

CDFA today announced $9 million in grants for 103 projects through the Healthy Refrigeration Grant Program, which helps address food deserts by funding energy-efficient refrigeration and freezer equipment for corner stores, small businesses and food donation programs in low-income or low-food access areas. Grantees use the new equipment to stock California-grown fresh produce, nuts, eggs, meat and dairy products, as well as minimally processed foods and foods common in cultural dishes that are often not available in mainstream markets.

CDFA also recently received $38 million from the USDA for the new Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, which will provide grants to agricultural producers and processors as well as non-profit organizations, local government entities, tribal governments and institutions that operate in the middle of the supply chain.

"These projects will help more families put healthy, California-grown food on the table, and support the hardworking food and farm businesses at the center of our food supply chain," said Governor Newsom.





Healthy Refrigeration Grant Program equipment in Oakland

CDFA will use up to $3 million of the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program funding for technical assistance to farmers and food businesses, and up to $1 million to support supply chain coordination.

CDFA will fund projects that benefit historically underserved or socially disadvantaged farmers, small disadvantaged businesses, women-owned businesses, or veteran-owned businesses; enhance worker safety; and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase water savings, among other priorities.

