Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Missing person

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A2007187

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker, Trooper Casey Harkins               

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Reported missing Dec. 10, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

 

MISSING PERSON: Timothy “Timmy” Jettie

AGE:  59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Search efforts for Timothy “Timmy” Jettie, 59, of Fairfield have been ongoing since he was reported missing Dec. 10, 2023. To date, Mr. Jettie has not been located.

 

Investigators have learned that the last confirmed sighting of Mr. Jettie occurred at the Fairfield Market on Vermont Route 36 midday Oct. 26, 2023. A surveillance photo shows Mr. Jettie with a beard and wearing tan canvas pants, work boots and a navy-blue sweatshirt with the words “Cold Corner Mapleworks.”

 

Extensive ground searches in the area of Castle Road and Menard Road in Fairfield have been conducted by the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont State Police Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, the Warden Service division with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, Colchester Technical Rescue, Camels Hump Backcountry Rescue, New England K-9 and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team. The circumstances of Mr. Jettie’s disappearance are unclear, and there are concerns for his welfare.

 

Investigators are asking members of the public to review any game cameras or surveillance video they might have from the Fairfield area between Oct. 26 and Dec. 10 for any sign of Mr. Jettie. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Angela Baker at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or by email at angela.baker@vermont.gov. People also can leave anonymous tips on VSP’s website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Mr. Jettie is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

 

The surveillance photo from Fairfield Market and a family photo of Mr. Jettie are attached to this release.

 

 

***Initial news release, 10:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023***

On 12/10/23 at approximately 7:27 PM, Timothy (goes by Timmy) Jettie was reported missing. While it is unclear the exact time he was last seen, reports from neighbors state it was approximately 11/10/2023. A four-wheeler he is known to drive was located on the trail between Menard Road and Castle Road in the town of Fairfield. Jettie is described as a 59-year-old white male approximately 5’08” and 165 pounds.

 

A photo of Timothy is attached to this press release below.  Anyone with information as to Timothy’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

- 30 -

 

Update No. 1: St. Albans Barracks / Missing person

