Governor Pillen Releases Christmas & New Year’s Message

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen released his Christmas and New Year’s message: 

 

“We, as Nebraskans, are fortunate to live in a state where we can feel safe and secure. Nebraska is the best place in the world to grow up, get an education, launch a career and raise a family. Our blessings are many here in the Good Life.

 

We enjoy many freedoms in our country, defended through the sacrifice of others – including our first responders and members of the armed forces, serving far from home. Please keep them and their families in your prayers, as you settle down to your holiday meal.

 

As I reflect on this Advent season, I am grateful for the gift of grace and the celebration that marks the coming of Jesus Christ. Christmas is a time of rejoicing and spending time with family and friends. Whether you are staying home or venturing far, I hope that you are creating meaningful moments that will last a lifetime.

 

On behalf of me and Suzanne, and our entire family, I wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

