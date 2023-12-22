RECRUITMENT NOTICE : Senior Housing Advisor Announcement No. 24581

Position Title: Senior Housing Advisor

Salary Range: $116,736 - $164,746

Opening Date: 12/22/2023 Closing Date: 1/11/2024



Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) coordinates, plans, supervises, and executes economic development efforts in the District of Columbia, toward the goals of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED establishes policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

Agencies within the DMPED cluster that have a direct role in the District’s housing policy, production and preservation include Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Office of Planning (OP), DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), DC Housing Authority (DCHA) and Office of the Tenant Advocate.

Position Description:

DMPED is seeking a Senior Housing Advisor who will be responsible for overseeing housing policy and programs District-wide, coordinating across the District’s housing-focused agencies, interfacing with housing advocates and stakeholders and serving as the senior advisor on housing for the Deputy Mayor. The person holding this position is expected to have housing financing and/or policy expertise, ability to identify and drive innovative policies that will further Mayor Bowser’s housing goals around affordable housing production and preservation, black homeownership, and the equitable distribution of affordable housing across all wards in the District. This position is expected to liaise with District housing agency leadership and staff, Councilmembers and their staff, and the affordable housing community, representing DMPED and advancing key policies and programs. This position would report to the Deputy Mayor.

Specific responsibilities include:

Works closely with the Deputy Mayor, DMPED Chief of Staff and District agencies, officials, and other relevant stakeholders to develop, coordinate and complete strategic plans and projects.

Uses affordable housing finance expertise to evaluate and advise on housing policy priorities and District government investment decisions.

Oversees completion and/or performance of housing-related initiatives and goals, such as, but not limited to increasing percentage of Black Homeownership and delivering 36,000 new housing units (12,000 of which are affordable) by 2025.

Assesses the political/community environment and potential impact, risks, benefits, strengths and/or weaknesses associated with particular proposals or courses of action.

Collaborates with partners within the District Government, federal and community organizations to advance DMPED's agenda.

Develops, reviews, and/or oversees the preparation of memos, briefing papers, and other reports for internal or broad distribution to include the Deputy Mayor and other stakeholders.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with focus in public policy, affordable housing policy, finance, real estate, economic development, or related field preferred.

At least 10-12 years of relevant or transferable experience.

Demonstrated mastery of affordable housing policy and programs in the District of Columbia required.

Extensive understanding of major national and other state housing trends and initiatives.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Power Point) is required.

Demonstrated ability to manage projects from conception to completion.

Experience evaluating and presenting policy options to staff and leadership.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Ability to communicate succinct, compelling insights from research and their relevance to agency decisions across various mediums, including verbal, written and digital formats.

Entrepreneurial thinking and creative problem-solving skills are highly welcomed.

Desire to leverage skills to serve the public interest required; interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary:

This position is a grade 15 on the District Government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $116,736 to $164,746. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Please click the following link.

In the Search Jobs section, enter: 24581

Click on the job requisition entitled: Senior Housing Advisor

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.