Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,658 in the last 365 days.

Public Defender Office to be Established in Judicial District 7 (Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, and Northampton counties)

Judicial officials in Judicial District 7 (Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, and Northampton counties) have announced the establishment of a public defender office to serve the district. A 2022 report from the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) indicated there were not enough defense attorneys available to provide legal services to indigent court-involved residents in the district. As a result, a collaborative effort to create the new public defender office was led by Halifax County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Brenda G. Branch and Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for Bertie, Hertford, and Northampton counties Cy A. Grant in partnership with the North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services (NCIDS),  NCAOC, Senator Bobby Hanig, Representative Michael Wray, and the local defense bar. 

“The implementation of the public defender office will be a huge asset for the courts to move cases expeditiously by increasing the number of attorneys available in court to represent indigent citizens,” said Judge Branch. “This public defender office was made possible through extensive collaborations among judicial staff in all four counties, the Administrative Office of the Courts, Indigent Defense Services, the defense bar, and county citizens. We want thank our local legislators Representative Michael Wray and Senator Bobby Hanig for advocating in the Legislature for funding approval in this past budget.”  

A chief public defender will be selected and installed in January 2024 to manage the new Public Defender Office. The chief public defender will determine how to staff the 12 attorney and 6 staff positions. The chief public defender is an appointed position and will be appointed every 4 years. The main office will be located at the Northampton County Courthouse in Jackson and satellite offices will be located in Bertie, Hertford, and Halifax counties.

“By implementing the Public Defender Office along with the Halifax Adult Recovery Court (HARC) Program, courts are implementing programs to improve court services to the citizens of Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, and Northampton counties,” said Judge Branch. 

You just read:

Public Defender Office to be Established in Judicial District 7 (Bertie, Halifax, Hertford, and Northampton counties)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more