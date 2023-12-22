Sale Pending For Once-In-A-Generation 4,191-Acre Roaring Fork Valley “Three Meadows Ranch” in Carbondale, Colorado

Three Meadows Ranch | Carbondale, Colorado Three Meadows Ranch | Carbondale, Colorado Red Mountain Estate | Aspen, Colorado Red Mountain Estate | Aspen, Colorado Red Mountain Estate | Aspen, Colorado

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that “Three Meadows Ranch”, the largest contiguous parcel of land available in the Roaring Fork Valley, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Garrett Reuss of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty.

Originally listed for $34.5 million, the global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions and Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty in the 43 days of auction exposure resulted in over 14,000+ website/page views and 1,000+ prospects.

“Given our relationship to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions through our shared ownership by Anywhere, it was a natural choice to partner with their exceptionally professional team on the sale of this once-in-a-lifetime ranch estate,” said Garrett Reuss of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty. “From the global exposure over the last six weeks, we are pleased to have received a competitive market value offer for the property.”

Three Meadows Ranch, a subdividable property with an abundance of valuable water rights and breathtaking views, provides endless possibilities for potential development or conservation. The sprawling ranch is dotted with private rolling meadows, hills, and ponds, making it a true one-of-a-kind legacy holding—complete with 10 bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, and split between an upper and lower ranch with two access points. The lower ranch features caretaker's quarters, a greenhouse and an equipment garage on the grid, while the higher ranch is a self-sustaining, off-grid compound of cabins, a bunkhouse, a remodeled barn with theater, a game room, and a loft.

Separately, for the first time available for purchase, “Red Mountain Estate”—an incredible turnkey property listed for $52 million—is now open for bidding with a current high bid of $21 million. Selling No Reserve, the auction provides the opportunity of a lifetime for bidders to name their price on this coveted Aspen real estate. Bidding will close on 28 December via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



