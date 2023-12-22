VSP news release 23B4008166 assault upon protected professional
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4008166
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 12-20-23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marbel Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Devin H. Hanson
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Mitchell Blair
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont Department of Corrections notified Vermont State Police of an incident that occurred on 12-20-2023 at the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland VT. It was reported that inmate Devin H. Hanson assaulted Correctional Officer Mitchell Blair by striking him in the face. Minor injuries resulted.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01-29-2024
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: Not set for this specific incident and Hanson remained in the custody of Vermont DOC.
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101