VSP news release 23B4008166 assault upon protected professional

CASE#: 23B4008166

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 12-20-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marbel Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Devin H. Hanson

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Mitchell Blair

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont Department of Corrections notified Vermont State Police of an incident that occurred on 12-20-2023 at the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland VT. It was reported that inmate Devin H. Hanson assaulted Correctional Officer Mitchell Blair by striking him in the face. Minor injuries resulted.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-29-2024

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: Not set for this specific incident and Hanson remained in the custody of Vermont DOC.

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101