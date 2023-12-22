Inside NYS Aging: Issue 23 (January 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 23 (January 2024)



Deadline Extended: Master Plan for Aging Survey

Survey now due January 31, 2024 NYSOFA and the New York State Department of Health have extended the deadline for responses to the Master Plan for Aging (MPA) public survey, now due January 31, 2024. Please help promote this survey , which gauges New Yorkers' views about their priorities for the MPA. The survey is available and in printable PDF format . , which gauges New Yorkers' views about their priorities for the MPA. The survey is available online A nswers received from this survey will help to inform recommended strategies, policies, and new or improved programs for inclusion in the MPA. For more information, visit the MPA website at https://www.ny.gov/mpa. Buffalo News: 'A Much-needed Master Plan for Aging will help all New Yorkers' A recent Buffalo News editorial supports a holistic focus in the state's Master Plan for Aging. This focus includes aging-related research possibilities presented at a University at Buffalo symposium in December where NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen was keynote speaker. Read the Editorial

NYSOFA Now Accepting Submissions for Older New Yorkers' Day 2024 Flagship annual NYSOFA event coming back in-person on May 14! Fast on the heels of Older New Yorkers' Day 2023 (in November), NYSOFA has now opened the nomination process for our 2024 event – coming back in person in Albany on May 14, 2024. This annual celebration recognizes older adults who are nominated across New York State for their distinction as exceptional community volunteers. Please note that nominations are open to the following entities: Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) local programs, and Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Programs (HIICAP). Any other organization wishing to advance a nomination should consult with the AAA in your county/area. AAA nominations: NYSOFA accepts two awardees from each county. One awardee is chosen from among all AAA submissions to receive the Governor's Exemplary Service Award. LTCOP and HIICAP nominations: all nominees are in the running for selection as Long Term Care Ombudsmen of the Year (two awardees statewide) and HIICAP Counselor of the Year (two awardees statewide). In-Person Celebration As a reminder, after three years of presenting this program in a virtual format, NYSOFA is again celebrating Older New Yorkers' Day in person on May 14, 2024 in Albany, with a luncheon and presentation led by NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen, along with guest state officials. Over the coming months, AAAs and partners will receive more information, including reminders about the nomination process, a formal invite to honorees (once the full slate is finalized and selected), and general program information to assure your participation in the celebration. Please stay tuned.

NYSOFA Leads Nationwide Sepsis Effort to Promote Education and Outreach Among State Units on Aging, Providers For the past several years, NYSOFA has worked with state and national partners to inform the public – and older adults especially – about sepsis and the risks of this often-lethal condition. (For background, see .) NYSOFA is now looking to replicate this focus on sepsis awareness and prevention efforts among state units on aging and Area Agencies on Aging nationally. state and national partners to inform the public – and older adults especially – about sepsis and the risks of this often-lethal condition. (For background, see NYSOFA's sepsis awareness and education page on sepsis awareness and prevention efforts among state units on aging and Area Agencies on Aging nationally. On February 1, NYSOFA is convening counterparts from across the country on an effort to launch a national sepsis network for aging organizations. The meeting with state units on aging and network agencies will discuss the data and impacts of sepsis as well as resources available to raise awareness of sepsis risks and prevention. As part of the effort, NYSOFA is also leveraging its many age-tech partnerships that offer digital platforms and outreach tools to reach hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers about sepsis, including GetSetUp, Trualta, ElliQ, BloomingHealth, BellAge, the Virtual Senior Center, ARCHANGELS, and TCARE.

NYSOFA Reminds Older New Yorkers of Free Virtual Classes as Winter Increases Isolation and Loneliness In December, NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) reminded older New Yorkers to take advantage of free access to the largest online learning and social engagement platform specifically for older adults through the state’s partnership with GetSetUp. The platform provides engaging, interactive, and completely free classes to residents aged 50 and above – a great way to stay connected during the winter months. All New York residents over 50 are invited to try this powerful digital platform, which offers classes on topics like navigating tech devices, virtual events, health and wellness and more. The platform is available on the New York partnership page at https://www.getsetup.io/partner/nystate . Upcoming January Programming Help promote January programming for older adults in your community! Links are below.

NYSOFA Continues Partnership with PBS Focused on Aging Issues

In our continuing partnership with PBS stations across New York State, NYSOFA in December joined with WMHT in the capital region for a video segment on NY Connects. During the WMHT interview, NYSOFA's Amy Hegener, PhD, discusses the program, its benefits and how people can access information and assistance. Look for the segment soon, which NYSOFA will share on social media. ICYMI: Other Recent PBS Segments



In Case You Missed It, see some of the other recent PBS-NYSOFA spots featuring powerful connections being made between volunteers and older adults receiving friendly calls or visits through weekly conversations that foster connection, reduce social isolation, and cultivate relationships. Watch the program spots and share them below. Also, Mountain Lake PBS recently explored NYSOFA’s efforts to provide AI companionship tools for older adults as well as our recent work with local partners to host an intergenerational game event in the North Country. Watch the segments below:

Identifying and Treating Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that cycles with the seasons. It can occur at any at time, but SAD typically affects people during the winter. Colder weather, shorter days, and longer periods of darkness may bring symptoms of depression, loss of energy, changes in appetite and sleeping habits, irritability, or loss of interest in social activities. Low levels of vitamin D have been found in people with SAD. Vitamin D deficiency is particularly dangerous for older adults. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with potential bone and heart health issues, increased risk of cognitive decline, hypertension, cancer, diabetes, and decreased immune function. The symptoms can also be very subtle: muscle and bone pain, excessive fatigue, and depressed mood.

Social Isolation: Resources to Help Social Isolation and loneliness are not new phenomena, but they have gained considerable attention recently – especially during and since the COVID-19 pandemic – given their impact on physical and mental health for individuals of all ages. Winter is an especially important time to draw attention to this issue – when individuals are more likely to withdraw from social activities during the colder months. Thankfully, NYSOFA has been addressing this issue head-on for several years, offering many resources to help. In her column this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott discusses these resources and some other tips. NY State of Health Announces New Health Insurance Option for Undocumented Immigrants Over 65 New option begins January 1, 2024 New York State of Health, the state's official health plan marketplace, has announced a new option for health insurance available for undocumented immigrants over age 65. Previously, this population only qualified for Emergency Medicaid. The new insurance adds preventive and primary care benefits, including routine doctor visits, recommended screenings, lab tests, wellness services, prescription drugs and supplies, and more, according to New York State of Health. Consumers must have an income and resources below the Medicaid income threshold, or within 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Line (FPL): For a household of one: $20,121, with resources up to $30,182



For a household of two: $27,214, with resources up to $40,821 Consumers who already have Emergency Medicaid will be automatically transitioned into the new insurance. They will receive a letter detailing the new insurance with instructions to choose a Medicaid Managed Care plan by the deadline provided. After the consumer has chosen a plan, they will receive a second notice with their start date for the new coverage. Consumers who are uninsured, and do not already have Emergency Medicaid, must apply through their Local Department of Social Service, or New York City Human Resources Administration. NYSOFA YouTube Cooking Series for Older Adults Surpasses One Million Views NYSOFA's monthly cooking demonstration series, "What's Cooking With NYSOFA," has reached one million views on YouTube! As part of its role in the statewide SNAP-Ed NY program, NYSOFA launched “What’s Cooking” in 2021 as a Zoom livestream from an iPad hosted by Registered Dietician Wendy Beckman. Readers of Inside NYS Aging will be familiar with the monthly series. (See related story.) In 2022, NYSOFA enlisted the Office of General Services’ Media Services Center to transform our second season of “What’s Cooking” into a full-fledged production with helpful graphics and close-ups of food preparation, accompanied by a statewide marketing campaign. “What’s Cooking” has a greater impact than ever, helping older adults learn more about affordable ways to add vegetables into dishes, vary protein while cooking, keep portion sizes in check, and more. “What’s Cooking with NYSOFA” also streams live each month on Facebook, where it generated more than 980,000 views during its most recent 2022-2023 season. This perfect holiday recipe will amaze friends and family while providing an affordable and delicious healthy breakfast that is easy to make. Join NYSOFA/SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Wendy Beckman on our YouTube channel and you’ll learn how. It’s a brand-new episode of “What’s Cooking with NYSOFA” on December 29.



Please Share: National LGBTQ+ Aging Survey SAGE’s Center of Excellence has partnered with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) to conduct a “State of LGBTQ+ Aging Survey” to better understand the current experiences, needs, and resiliencies of LGBTQ+ older people in the U.S. The findings will be shared publicly by SAGE Center of Excellence and UNLV in hopes that others will be able to use the findings to improve the field of LGBTQ+ aging. All LGBTQ+ identified adults ages 50 and older residing in the United States can participate. The survey will be offered online in English and Spanish or can be completed over the phone in English. The estimated time commitment is 45 minutes to 1 hour. If they consent to sharing their email address, participants who complete the survey will be entered into a raffle to win a $50 gift card. Feel free to reach out to research@sageusa.org if you have any questions. Survey information is available here .



Want To Learn More About Aging and Longevity? Take This Certificate Course! Lifespan of Greater Rochester’s Gerontology Certificate Course is designed to provide a strong base of knowledge for anyone interested in furthering a career and/or those who simply want to learn more about aging and longevity. This online course consists of 32 classes (80 noncredit contact hours) in areas of gerontology taught by experts. Take the whole course or unit(s) of interest. To receive the certificate, regular attendance and active participation is required. CEs are available for licensed social workers. Lifespan’s Gerontology Certificate course is provided in partnership with the Finger Lakes Geriatric Education Center (FLGEC) at the University of Rochester. Classes begin in January. Learn more about the certificate program here .



Coming January 18, 2024: 2024 Empire State Games | How to Watch, Where to Register!

The Empire State Senior Games registration will be open until May 22, 2024. You’ll be surprised at how many events are offered. During this edition of LIVE with Greg, on January 18, join NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and Machell Phelps, Executive Director of the Empire State Senior Games, as they discuss how you or a loved one can watch or maybe even compete at the National Senior Games. Watch on YouTube About Inside NYS Aging

Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.

Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!