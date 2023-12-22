2023, a year of mobilisation and solidarity

A message from Education International General Secretary David Edwards to education unionists around the world and a renewed commitment to solidarity, peace, and democracy in 2024.

As the year comes to a close, and as I review what we have accomplished together, the word solidarity comes to mind. In every region where Education International members are present, solidarity is present, and solidarity is making a difference every single day.

From Iran, to Eswatini, from Ukraine to Palestine, from Türkiye to South Korea, Myanmar, Sudan and Argentina, and so many more countries, we have stood as teachers, as education workers, as unionists in solidarity with our colleagues and their students. We will continue to be present as we enter a new year.

In 2023, we saw the launch of our Go Public! Fund Education campaign, an urgent call for governments to invest in public education, a fundamental human right and public good, and to invest more in teachers, the single most important factor in achieving quality education. Through our members the campaign has come alive in every corner of the globe.

As we look forward to 2024, we anticipate the launch of the recommendations of the United Nations (UN) High-level Panel on the Teaching Profession set up by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. These recommendations addressing the global shortage of teachers will be key as we advocate for teachers, students, and learning communities.

I cannot fail to mention our successful 9th World Congress, the first ever World Congress held online, a true testimony to our adaptability, resilience, and relevance in a changing world.

We now are looking forward to welcoming 2024 and are gearing up to our 10th World Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

To make sure you receive news updates from education unionists around the world in 2024, subscribe to our newsletters now by clicking here!