Over 30 Essential Items Collected for WCA Boise

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, downtown Boise’s creative communications agency, Tuuti, proudly joins hands with the WCA Boise in a heartfelt initiative to support individuals facing domestic abuse and/or sexual assault. The partnership aims to provide much-needed items to support survivors as they enter the WCA's secure emergency and transitional shelter program.

As part of this collaboration, Tuuti hosted a donation drive at its downtown location from December 1st to December 15th. They also encouraged the local community to join in through social media and direct outreach. The Tuuti team set up a dedicated giving tree to collect contributions, resulting in an overwhelming response — over 50 essential items donated, including pots, pans, bed sheets, board games, toys, shoes, clothing items, gift cards, and more.

The WCA, a dedicated non-profit organization, ensures a safe haven for those seeking refuge from abusive environments. They provide around-the-clock staff, privacy, essential items, and protected facilities in confidential locations for individuals in vulnerable situations.

Marnie Nichole, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the WCA, shares, “The pressing reality of 615 Idaho victims of domestic abuse seeking safety and aid in just one day highlights the critical need for support systems like the WCA. And it wouldn’t be possible without our community, so when Tuuti came to us with the idea, we were all in.”

Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder at Tuuti, adds, "At Tuuti, our commitment to community runs deep — it’s part of our DNA. Partnering with the WCA is a natural extension of our values, especially during the holiday season.”

In an effort to stay true to their core values and constantly support the community, the Tuuti team also donated to three other local non-profits in 2023 — and look forward to even more next year.

Huffman says, “As we step into 2024, our dedication to our community will remain a top priority. We envision a year filled with new partnerships, many more community events and givebacks, and continued support for causes close to our hearts.”

For more details about Tuuti's partnership with the WCA, visit Tuuti’s Instagram. If you would like to donate to the WCA this holiday season, please go to (https://wcaboise.org/give-support/) to learn how you can lend a helping hand.

