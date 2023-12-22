Commander, Naval Surface Forces, Holds Change of Command

McLane assumes his new position following his tour as Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic.

“We are a privileged few who get to serve in our nation’s Surface Force, and it is our calling to ensure we remain the most ready and lethal force ever to sail the seven seas,” said McLane. “It does seem like just yesterday I was the chief of staff here under Admiral Rowden’s inspiring leadership and after my service in SURFLANT, I can say that I live and breathe man, train, and equip. I relish, and am grateful, for the opportunity to lead the Surface Force. I look forward to serving alongside all of you.”

A 1990 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, McLane’s career spans more than three decades with distinguished service in a variety of roles both ashore and afloat. While in command of USS Carney (DDG 64), his ship earned the Battle E and Battenberg Cup and deployed with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to U.S. 5th Fleet. In major command, McLane served as Destroyer Squadron 50 commodore, as well as commander of Task Force 55 and Coalition Task Force 152 in the U.S. 5th Fleet.

Ashore, McLane served as Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet chief of staff, ran the Israel Desk in the J5 directorate of U.S. European Command, and directed the U.S. 6th Fleet Maritime Operations Center. As a flag officer, he led Navy Recruiting Command, Carrier Strike Group 10 (CSG-10) and was the 60th commander of Naval Surface Force, Atlantic.

Following the end of her tenure as acting SWO Boss, Davids will head to Annapolis where she will become the first female superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. Davids is a 1989 graduate of the service academy where she majored in oceanography and was a member of the sailing team.

During her time as Naval Surface Forces acting commander, Davids oversaw a continued push for modernization and advancement with the commissioning of Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), the first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, a live-fire demonstration of an SM-6 missile utilizing a containerized launch system aboard USS Savannah (LCS-26), and the establishment of Surface Readiness Groups in Norfolk and San Diego.

Culturally, Davids promoted connectedness throughout the Force. During a leadership discussion at this year’s culture of excellence symposium, Davids emphasized the importance of building warfighting teams based on mutual respect to foster an optimal environment for readiness, growth, and sustained excellence.

“Serving as SWO Boss and leading the men and women of our Surface Force has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” said Davids. “I salute all Surface Warriors and their families for their faithful service and their dedication to building strong warfighting teams that are ready to do our nation’s bidding.”

On Nov. 30, Davids hosted an all-hands call aboard USS Comstock (LSD 45) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the repeal of Title 10 U.S.C. Section 6015 that previously barred women from combatant ships―a fitting milestone for the career surface warfare officer who deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom and whose most recent operational assignment was as Carrier Strike Group 11 (CSG-11) commander.

“Women who serve our Navy today follow in the wake of courageous pioneers who broke glass ceilings and blazed trails that transformed our Navy and created the opportunities for women to serve our Navy in equal standing alongside men,” said Davids. “Today, all the doors of opportunity are open to women who are leading at every level in our Navy.”

The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.