Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $5 Million for Community Projects in Philadelphia

Today’s announcement builds on the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to strengthening communities

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced 17 new project approvals through the Local Share Account (LSA) – Philadelphia program. The projects, totaling $5,692,247 in funding, will go towards community improvement, economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and public interest projects in the city of Philadelphia.

“This funding builds upon the Shapiro Administration’s work to boost Pennsylvania’s economy by strengthening our communities,” said Secretary Siger. “From critical infrastructure improvements, to enhancing community buildings and programs, to providing affordable housing – supporting these types of projects will help make Philadelphia and our Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper.”

The following Philadelphia projects are receiving funding:

Community Involvement

$429,734 – Northeast Baptist Church Community Development Corporation for building renovations at the former St. Thomas United Methodist Episcopal Church

$203,414 – Islamic Cultural Preservation & Information Council for the construction of two new mixed-use facilities on the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue

$259,126 – Friends of the Wissahickon for accessibility improvements at the Wissahickon Valley Park

$366,574 – Artist Bank Inc. to renovate the Germantown ArtHaus

$109,725 – Belmont Alliance Civic Association for the development of an outdoor community multi-space in the West Philadelphia neighborhood of Belmont

$200,000 – Fairmount Park Conservancy for improvements to Cobbs Creek Park

Economic Development

$500,000 – Nueva Esperanza, Inc. for a mixed-use property development project located on Hunting Park’s 5th Street commercial corridor

$500,000 – Gold Medal Karate Inc for the acquisition of a new building to be used as the Zhang Sah Martial Arts & Learning Center

Neighborhood Revitalization

$24,695 – East Passyunk Business Improvement District to purchase and install surveillance cameras on the intersection of Juniper Street, Mifflin Street, Moore Street, Morris Street, Tasker Street, Reed Street, and East Passyunk Avenue

$500,000 – New Kensington Community Development Corporation for the renovation and rehabilitation of a blighted site located in the commercial corridor in the city of Philadelphia

$500,000 – Mount Vernon Manor, Inc. for the redevelopment of the 769 North 39th Street property in the Mantua neighborhood

$350,000 – Norris Square Community Alliance for the renovation of two vacant properties into commercial spaces located at 149 West Susquehanna Street and 2111 North Front Street

$500,000 – Hispanic Association of Contractors and Enterprises, Inc (HACE) for costs associated with the rehabilitation of the mixed-use property for the development of low-income, affordable housing units ― HACE will renovate Hancock Manor into low-income housing in the Fairhill neighborhood

$220,280 – Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia for environmental mediation activities located at 1801-1807 North 19th Street and 1857 West Montgomery Avenue

$225,000 – ACHIEVEability for the replacement of pedestrian streetlamps along the 60th Street commercial corridor

Public Interest

$303,699 – Urban League of Philadelphia to develop a multi-unit property into rehabilitative housing located at 1843 North 17th Street

$500,000 – Resources for Human Development to repurpose its former headquarters on Woodland Avenue in Philadelphia into temporary housing for up to eight pregnant women and their families who are experiencing homelessness

DCED has established the Local Share Account (LSA) – Philadelphia program to distribute a portion of slot machine license operation fees from Category 1 or 2 facilities operating within the City of Philadelphia. The funds are available under Act 71 (the Gaming Act) for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, community improvement, and other projects in the public interest within the City of Philadelphia.

For more information about the LSA – Philadelphia program or the Department of Community and Economic Development, , visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #