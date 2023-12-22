Magnolias Monarch Pollination 36" x 36" Acrylic on Canvas. Metallic gold background.

Emily Maria Gallery Unveils a Stunning Collection of Artworks for Sale

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emily Maria Gallery, the artistic haven of the vibrant and talented painter Emily Maria Hunter, is thrilled to announce the availability of a unique collection of artworks for sale. This exclusive offering presents an opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of Hunter's emotionally rich and culturally infused art.

A Fusion of Culture and Emotion in Every Brushstroke

Emily Maria Hunter, a New Orleans-based artist with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Louisiana State University, is celebrated for her bright, colorful palette and a style that blends the abstract with the surreal. Her work is a reflection of her deep emotional connection to her subjects, often portraying a rich tapestry of emotions, culture, and heritage.

Unique Perspective Shaped by Diverse Cultural Influences

Born in Mexico and now residing in New Orleans, Hunter's art is a testament to her diverse cultural background. Her paintings are a harmonious blend of Mexican folklore and mythology with a modern artistic expression, making each piece a narrative of history and cultural identity.

A Collection That Speaks Volumes

The Emily Maria Gallery showcases a variety of Hunter's works, including 'Japanese Magnolias', 'Monarch Pollination', and 'Dreamy Flower Field', among others. Each piece is a testament to her ability to capture the essence of her subjects with a vibrant and evocative style.

A Call to Art Lovers and Collectors

"We are excited to offer this collection to the public," says Emily Maria Hunter. "Each painting is a part of my journey and a reflection of the world as I see it. I hope they find a place in the hearts and homes of those who appreciate the beauty I see."

About Emily Maria Gallery

Emily Maria Gallery is more than just a space for art; it's a realm where emotions, culture, and artistic brilliance come together. The gallery showcases Hunter's work and offers custom art services, pet portraits, and even unique NFT designs.

Experience the Artistic Brilliance of Emily Maria Hunter

Art enthusiasts are invited to visit the Emily Maria Gallery website to view and purchase these exquisite pieces. For more information or to request a custom piece, please get in touch with the gallery.