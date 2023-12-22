Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,680 in the last 365 days.

MassDOT Announces the Winners of the “Name A Snowplow” Contest   

Boston The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the winners of the second annual, “Name A Snowplow” contest for statewide elementary and middle school students in Massachusetts. The winning plow names are Flower Plower, Edward Blizzardhands, Glacier Gobbler, Polar Pathmaker, Snow B Wan Kenobi, The Snolar Express, Sleetwood Mac, Snow Place Like Home, Snow-hemian Rhapsody, The Mayplower, Snow Monstah, Fast and Flurryous.

This contest received entries from public school classrooms from across Massachusetts. The contest chose names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service during this 2023/2024 winter season. The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season. 

“Keeping our roads across Massachusetts clear and safe every winter is a tough job. We are glad to see educators engage their students in a fun competition that pays tribute to this essential public service,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “I want to congratulate the winning classrooms and look forward to seeing all of the snowplows in the field.”    

This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England’s harsh winters,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Congratulations to the winners, and our appreciation to everyone who participated.

The 12 winning classrooms are listed below. 

Winning Submissions for K through 4th Grade 

School 

Town 

Grade and Teacher 

Chosen Plow Name 

District 1 

Chester Elementary School 

Chester 

4th, Mikayla Menin  

 

Flower Plower 

District 2 

Franklin Avenue Elementary 

Westfield 

1st, McKenna Mortimer  

Glacier Gobbler 

District 3 

Heritage School 

Charlton 

3rd, Beth Simoncini 

Snow B Wan Kenobi 

District 4 

Linden STEAM Academy 

Malden 

4th, Katie Carter 

Sleetwood Mac 

District 5 

Brookfield Elementary School 

Brockton 

4th, Catelynn Maloney 

Snow-hemian Rhapsody 

District 6 

UP Academy Dorchester 

Boston 

4th, Katherine Brea 

Snow Monstah 

Winning Submissions for 5th through 8th Grade 

School 

Town 

Grade and Teacher 

Chosen Plow Name 

District 1 

Buckland Shelburne Elementary School 

Shelburne Falls 

6th, David Conlon 

Edward Blizzardhands 

District 2 

Mahar Regional 

Orange 

8th, Kyle Magoffin 

Polar Pathmaker 

District 3 

Burgess Elementary School 

Sturbridge 

5th, Melissa Forni 

The Snolar Express 

District 4 

William Diamond Middle School 

Lexington 

8th, Cecilia Vosland 

Snow Place Like Home 

District 5 

Orleans Elementary School 

Orleans 

5th, Cirrus Farber 

The Mayplower 

District 6 

Pollard Middle School 

Needham 

7th, Ken Lundberg 

Fast and Flurryous 

  

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest were submitted by Friday, December 1, 2023. There was no limit to the number of applications that could have been submitted per school.  

A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees chose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts.  The winning submissions were evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade, and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.  

For more information on the contest, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2023-24.  

###

You just read:

MassDOT Announces the Winners of the “Name A Snowplow” Contest   

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more