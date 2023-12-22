MassDOT Announces the Winners of the “Name A Snowplow” Contest
Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the winners of the second annual, “Name A Snowplow” contest for statewide elementary and middle school students in Massachusetts. The winning plow names are Flower Plower, Edward Blizzardhands, Glacier Gobbler, Polar Pathmaker, Snow B Wan Kenobi, The Snolar Express, Sleetwood Mac, Snow Place Like Home, Snow-hemian Rhapsody, The Mayplower, Snow Monstah, Fast and Flurryous.
This contest received entries from public school classrooms from across Massachusetts. The contest chose names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service during this 2023/2024 winter season. The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season.
“Keeping our roads across Massachusetts clear and safe every winter is a tough job. We are glad to see educators engage their students in a fun competition that pays tribute to this essential public service,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “I want to congratulate the winning classrooms and look forward to seeing all of the snowplows in the field.”
“This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England’s harsh winters,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Congratulations to the winners, and our appreciation to everyone who participated.”
The 12 winning classrooms are listed below.
|
Winning Submissions for K through 4th Grade
|
School
|
Town
|
Grade and Teacher
|
Chosen Plow Name
|
District 1
|
Chester Elementary School
|
Chester
|
4th, Mikayla Menin
|
Flower Plower
|
District 2
|
Franklin Avenue Elementary
|
Westfield
|
1st, McKenna Mortimer
|
Glacier Gobbler
|
District 3
|
Heritage School
|
Charlton
|
3rd, Beth Simoncini
|
Snow B Wan Kenobi
|
District 4
|
Linden STEAM Academy
|
Malden
|
4th, Katie Carter
|
Sleetwood Mac
|
District 5
|
Brookfield Elementary School
|
Brockton
|
4th, Catelynn Maloney
|
Snow-hemian Rhapsody
|
District 6
|
UP Academy Dorchester
|
Boston
|
4th, Katherine Brea
|
Snow Monstah
|
Winning Submissions for 5th through 8th Grade
|
School
|
Town
|
Grade and Teacher
|
Chosen Plow Name
|
District 1
|
Buckland Shelburne Elementary School
|
Shelburne Falls
|
6th, David Conlon
|
Edward Blizzardhands
|
District 2
|
Mahar Regional
|
Orange
|
8th, Kyle Magoffin
|
Polar Pathmaker
|
District 3
|
Burgess Elementary School
|
Sturbridge
|
5th, Melissa Forni
|
The Snolar Express
|
District 4
|
William Diamond Middle School
|
Lexington
|
8th, Cecilia Vosland
|
Snow Place Like Home
|
District 5
|
Orleans Elementary School
|
Orleans
|
5th, Cirrus Farber
|
The Mayplower
|
District 6
|
Pollard Middle School
|
Needham
|
7th, Ken Lundberg
|
Fast and Flurryous
Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest were submitted by Friday, December 1, 2023. There was no limit to the number of applications that could have been submitted per school.
A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees chose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions were evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade, and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.
For more information on the contest, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2023-24.
