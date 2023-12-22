MassDOT Announces the Winners of the “Name A Snowplow” Contest   

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the winners of the second annual, “Name A Snowplow” contest for statewide elementary and middle school students in Massachusetts. The winning plow names are Flower Plower, Edward Blizzardhands, Glacier Gobbler, Polar Pathmaker, Snow B Wan Kenobi, The Snolar Express, Sleetwood Mac, Snow Place Like Home, Snow-hemian Rhapsody, The Mayplower, Snow Monstah, Fast and Flurryous.

This contest received entries from public school classrooms from across Massachusetts. The contest chose names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service during this 2023/2024 winter season. The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season.

“Keeping our roads across Massachusetts clear and safe every winter is a tough job. We are glad to see educators engage their students in a fun competition that pays tribute to this essential public service,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “I want to congratulate the winning classrooms and look forward to seeing all of the snowplows in the field.”

“This is a fun way for schools across the state to connect with the crews who perform vital road work every year during New England’s harsh winters,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Congratulations to the winners, and our appreciation to everyone who participated.”

The 12 winning classrooms are listed below.

Scroll left Scroll right Winning Submissions for K through 4th Grade School Town Grade and Teacher Chosen Plow Name District 1 Chester Elementary School Chester 4th, Mikayla Menin Flower Plower District 2 Franklin Avenue Elementary Westfield 1st, McKenna Mortimer Glacier Gobbler District 3 Heritage School Charlton 3rd, Beth Simoncini Snow B Wan Kenobi District 4 Linden STEAM Academy Malden 4th, Katie Carter Sleetwood Mac District 5 Brookfield Elementary School Brockton 4th, Catelynn Maloney Snow-hemian Rhapsody District 6 UP Academy Dorchester Boston 4th, Katherine Brea Snow Monstah Winning Submissions for 5th through 8th Grade School Town Grade and Teacher Chosen Plow Name District 1 Buckland Shelburne Elementary School Shelburne Falls 6th, David Conlon Edward Blizzardhands District 2 Mahar Regional Orange 8th, Kyle Magoffin Polar Pathmaker District 3 Burgess Elementary School Sturbridge 5th, Melissa Forni The Snolar Express District 4 William Diamond Middle School Lexington 8th, Cecilia Vosland Snow Place Like Home District 5 Orleans Elementary School Orleans 5th, Cirrus Farber The Mayplower District 6 Pollard Middle School Needham 7th, Ken Lundberg Fast and Flurryous

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest were submitted by Friday, December 1, 2023. There was no limit to the number of applications that could have been submitted per school.

A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees chose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions were evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade, and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.

For more information on the contest, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2023-24.

