Bắc Ninh strives to become leading electronics centre

VIETNAM, December 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Bắc Ninh aims to invest in significant projects, particularly in the high-tech and green industries, to spur development and establish Việt Nam as a major hub for electronics.

Trần Hồng Hà, Deputy Prime Minister, signed the decision to approve the planning of Bắc Ninh Province for the 2021-2023 period, with a vision to 2050.

Bắc Ninh Province prioritises investment in industries and services with the potential for development and attracts investment in new industry groups in the upcoming time.

In particular, the province will concentrate on semiconductor equipment industries, accelerating the development of major industrial projects, and having a widespread influence to become the main engine for economic growth.

Vương Quốc Tuấn, the Standing Vice Chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People's Committee, said that Bắc Ninh was the leading area in the North in terms of semiconductor and industrial park infrastructure. This positioned the province to become an innovative research centre. The province also adopted a policy to support 50 per cent of tuition fees for students in the high-tech field.

"We determine this is an opportunity to receive capital from abroad," Tuấn affirmed.

By 2030, Bắc Ninh aims to be a modern, smart and centrally-run city with a dynamic economy in the Northern region.

It will become one of the development poles of the Red River Delta region and rank among the top provincial economies in the country by 2030.

According to planning, Bắc Ninh Province will have 25 industrial parks by 2030, focusing on developing concentrated industrial parks, especially specialised and quality multifunctional industrial parks.

Regarding development space, the province will develop four regions and 30 industrial clusters. Notably, the province plans to construct one airport with an expected area of 245 hectares in the Gia Bình district.

With the growth in e-commerce and high-value services such as IT, logistics, finance and support services, Bắc Ninh has an opportunity to establish itself as a commercial and shopping hub with green urban development.

It hopes to further attract foreign-invested enterprises, especially large ones, that will drive the province’s economic development and play a leading role in supporting enterprises and domestic small and medium enterprises when they join the supply chain. - VNS