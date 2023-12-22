SECNAV Del Toro Meets With Industry on V-22 Osprey

“We are committed to the reliability, availability, and safety of this vital aircraft,” said Secretary Del Toro. “The Navy is working closely with our Service and industry partners to return the Osprey to flight, while our priority remains ensuring the safety of our Sailors, Marines, and Airmen.”

“I was reassured by our industry partners’ commitment to improving reliability and readiness of the V-22 while providing the safest aircraft to accomplish the V-22’s unique missions in both competition and conflict.”

The grounding of the V-22 Osprey fleet is the result of a fatal crash off the coast of Japan on Nov. 29. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Navy and Marine Corps V-22 aircraft deliver transformational speed, depth, and agility to our Sailors and Marines, conducting all-weather assault support, time-critical logistics and supply missions in support of Naval Forces and Combatant Commanders.