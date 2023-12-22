Immediate Release:

December 22, 2023

Application Period for Non-resident Turkey Permits to Begin January 9

SHAWNEE – Non-resident hunters who wish to obtain a 2024 Kansas spring turkey permit may submit an application for the all-new lottery draw from January 9 through February 9, 2024. Non-resident hunters may apply for a permit – valid only in a single unit – in Units 1, 2, 3, 5, or 6; a $10 application fee will apply. Similar to Kansas’ non-resident deer permit draw, any leftover non-resident spring turkey permits will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis shortly after the draw.

To apply for a 2024 non-resident turkey permit:

Visit www.gooutdoorskansas.com between the dates of 01/09/24 – 02/09/24. Select “Purchase Licenses, Permits, & Tags” Login to your account Select “Limited Draw Applications”

NOTE: Hunters who qualify as a "resident" or "non-resident tenant" may still purchase a spring turkey permit in Units 1, 2, 3, 5, or 6 either over the counter or online beginning March 5.

The all-new lottery draw is part of a larger strategy by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to reduce overall hunting pressure and turkey harvest in Kansas in response to declining turkey populations nationwide.

Staff first recommended to Commissioners a lottery draw for non-resident turkey permits in August 2022, after which it remained a regular public meeting agenda item until voted on by the Commission on June 22, 2023 – the group’s sixth meeting to examine and discuss the recommendation.

For more on turkey hunting in Kansas ­– including season dates, other special draws, and how to obtain an electronic permit – click HERE.

