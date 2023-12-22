Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Embarks on Philanthropic Journey to Amplify Greater in Ghana: "The Birthright Journey"

Members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated representing our Nu Lambda Sigma Chapter located in Ghana.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., a leading women's organization committed to service, scholarship, and sisterhood, is set to embark on a transformative journey to Ghana this holiday season for a “Birthright Journey”. This significant trip, two years in the making, is not only an opportunity for cultural exploration but also a dedication to impactful global service projects across various communities.

The delegation, led by International President Rasheeda S. Liberty is poised to make a lasting impact through a series of philanthropic initiatives and direct impact of over 1,203,000 Ghanaian Cedis. Additionally, they anticipate a significant 36,090,000 Ghanaian Cedis cash injection into the local economy through the patronization of local vendors and suppliers.The delegation, consisting of over 300 out-of-town members, affiliates, and guests, will be celebrating Christmas and New Year's in Accra, Ghana while leaving a positive mark on the communities they visit. The Sorority will be leaving their mark on 5 out of the 16 Regions in Ghana.

In Ghana, the sorority will lead transformative philanthropic initiatives, constructing vital facilities like toilets and boreholes to bolster health and sanitation infrastructure. Rooted in an educational foundation, the sorority will enhance education by building and revamping labs, distributing school supplies, and supporting initiatives for women's empowerment and healthcare.

The delegation's donations reach beyond infrastructure, showcasing the sorority's commitment to women's rights, education, and socio-cultural justice. Support for medical debt clearance at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the provision of hygiene products through Hamamat and Young and Lonely Foundation reflects a holistic approach to community well-being.

Annabell McKenzie, the Director of Beyond the Return Secretariat, stated, “Beyond the Return Secretariat is honored to extend its heartfelt commendation to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. for their historic trip to Ghana and unwavering support of the seven pillars championed by the Beyond the Return Initiative.”

International President Rasheeda S. Liberty stated, “We are thrilled to undertake "The Birthright Journey" to Ghana, combining cultural exploration with impactful service projects and donations. We’re eager to connect with the vibrant communities in Ghana, leaving a positive imprint and fostering meaningful relationships. This journey is a testament to our commitment to global service and sisterhood."

Through these impactful initiatives and donations, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated aims to forge lasting connections and contribute to the betterment of Ghanaian communities, aligning with the sorority's core values of sisterhood, scholarship, and service.