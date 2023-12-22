North Raleigh Plastic Surgery Earns Raleigh’s Best Award by the Triangle Business Journal in the Category of Cosmetic Surgery

Raleigh, NC – North Raleigh Plastic Surgery, a trusted practice run by nationally and internationally recognized Raleigh, NC plastic surgeon Dr. Juan Ortiz, is proud to announce it has earned Raleigh’s Best Award by the Triangle Business Journal in the category of cosmetic surgery.

Raleigh’s Best Award is run by The News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is designed to highlight the exceptional businesses and places in the community. The publication has awarded North Raleigh Plastic Surgery Silver Best Cosmetic Surgery for serving Raleigh and surrounding areas with the finest aesthetic results and top patient care.

“The team at North Raleigh Plastic Surgery comprises highly trained and compassionate healthcare professionals who deliver excellent surgical results in a state-of-the-art medical facility,” said a spokesperson for North Raleigh Plastic Surgery. “From the fully accredited surgical suite to the luxurious patient areas and caring surgical staff, North Raleigh Plastic Surgery sets the standard for optimal patient care and outstanding plastic surgery results.”

North Raleigh Plastic Surgery is led by Dr. Juan Ortiz, a Raleigh-based, board-certified plastic surgeon with nearly twenty years of surgical experience. He has adeptly performed thousands of cosmetic surgeries, including body, breast, male, and face procedures. Dr. Ortiz respects the individuality of each client and takes pride in delivering her or his unique desired results. Some of his specialist plastic surgery services in Raleigh include:

Breast Procedures: The reasons women seek plastic surgery for their breasts are as numerous and varied as the procedures available. Whether they have breastfed and now have sagging breasts that need a lift or have a large bust that is causing back pain, Dr. Ortiz’s vast experience as a breast augmentation plastic surgeon lends him an edge over other Raleigh area plastic surgeons.

Body Plastic Surgery Procedures: Plastic surgery is any procedure performed to improve or enhance a body’s natural appearance. Today, people are living longer than ever, and those who are unsatisfied with one or more aspects of their appearance turn to plastic surgery to improve the way they look and feel. This can involve reshaping, repositioning, tightening, and remodeling almost any aspect of the body and through plastic surgery, such as Dr. Ortiz’s highly acclaimed liposuction surgery, meaning individuals can achieve an invigorating appearance they can be proud of for years to come.

Face Procedures: Facial rejuvenation treatments can be divided into 4 categories, called The Four R’s of Facial Rejuvenation: Redrape & Lift (via surgery), refill (via fillers and fat), relax (via Botox and surgery), repair (via advanced skin care products, chemical peels, microneedling, and other resurfacing techniques.)

Whether prospective patients are interested in scheduling a consultation with Dr. Juan Ortiz or simply are looking to learn more information, North Raleigh Plastic Surgery has a convenient form that can be filled out on their website or are happy to receive a call today.

North Raleigh Plastic Surgery is an award-winning plastic surgery practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, that specializes in a range of high-quality body and faces procedures, including breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and face lifts. Led by Dr. Juan Ortiz, a Raleigh-based, board-certified plastic surgeon with nearly twenty years of surgical experience, North Raleigh Plastic Surgery empowers patients to confidently reshape their lives.

To learn more about North Raleigh Plastic Surgery, which earned Raleigh's Best Award from the Triangle Business Journal in the category of cosmetic surgery, please visit the website at https://www.northraleighplasticsurgery.com/.

Dr. Juan Ortiz is a Raleigh-based, board-certified plastic surgeon with nearly twenty years of surgical experience. He has adeptly performed thousands of cosmetic surgeries including body procedures, breast procedures, male procedures, face procedures, and more.

