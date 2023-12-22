FloridaCommerce Announces the Tampa Area November 2023 Employment Data



Tampa, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce announced that the Tampa area’s labor force increased by 3.3 percent (+54,819) over the year in November 2023. The Tampa metro area added 27,900 new private sector jobs over the year in November 2023, increasing by 2.0 percent. The Tampa area unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in November 2023, up 0.5 percentage point from the November 2022 rate of 2.6 percent.

The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was education and health services, increasing by 22,800 jobs, leading all metro areas in job gains over the year in this industry.

Florida’s labor force continues to thrive, with 350,000 more people entering the labor force at an annual growth rate of 3.2 percent, faster than the national growth rate of 2.3 percent. Florida continues to outpace the nation in labor force growth for the 30th consecutive month. Florida’s private sector employment increased by 0.3 percent (+28,300 jobs) over the month in November 2023. Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in November 2023, 0.8 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent and marking the 37th consecutive month Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the nations.

Recently, Lightcast released the 2023 Talent Attraction Scorecard, ranking Florida as the #1 state in the nation for attracting and developing a talented workforce for the second year in a row. The Talent Attraction Scorecard evaluates states based on job growth, education attainment, regional competitiveness and migration data.

Florida’s private sector over-the-year job growth rate has exceeded the nations for 32 consecutive months at 2.9 percent (+241,800 jobs) compared to 1.6 percent nationally. In November 2023, the education and health services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 11,800 jobs from the previous month, followed by construction, adding 6,300 jobs.

Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers. To view the November 2023 jobs reports by region, please see below:

To view the November 2023 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.

