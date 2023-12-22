LEGENDARY DJS LEAD SEARCH IN SA’S BIG NEW DJ COMPETITION

Smirnoff Storm DJ Search is on a nationwide hunt with 5FM’s Roger Goode & Kyle Cassim to find the next best up & coming DJ to perform at Ultra SA in March 2024.

JOHANNESBURG, December 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top DJs, Roger Goode and Kyle Cassim, have come together to find Mzansi’s next superstar talent in the Smirnoff Storm DJ Search. Amongst other prizes, the winner of the competition will perform on the Smirnoff Storm Room stage at the biggest EDM festival in the world, Ultra South Africa, in Johannesburg, next March.Entrants will be able to upload their mixes onto social media with the hashtag #WeDoUltraSA2024. Until January 5th. Top selected sets will then be invited to play a live 20-minute set in the quarter finals on 5FM, along with a call for public vote. The top four will then go on to a DJ mentorship programme with Roger Goode and Kyle Cassim.The four finalists, together with their mixes, will then be uploaded onto the Ultra SA-Smirnoff Storm site where listeners will be able to vote for their favourite. The winner will be announced on air on 5FM and the top-streamed sets will have a prime spot on the Smirnoff Storm Room Stage at Ultra SA.The DJ Search comes on the back of South African music, and Amapiano specifically, becoming an international phenomenon and helping reshape the global dance music scene.“Entrants to the Smirnoff DJ Search are encouraged to use their imagination and be creative. Originality, technicality, track selection, stage presence, energy and mixing ability are all important criteria,” says legendary DJ, Roger Goode – who is celebrating two decades at 5FM - when asked on what tips he has for entrants.Adds fellow 5FM DJ, Kyle Cassim, one of SA’s leading dance DJs, and who has appeared at Ultra for five consecutive years: “Anyone can push play and mix a song behind those decks, but, it’s how you play it that makes the difference. Globally, the music industry is really excited by South African dance music and I’m excited to be mentoring new talent and help build our country’s music trajectory.”The winner will receive prizes to support their professional career as well as the once in a lifetime opportunity to perform at the Smirnoff Storm Stage at Ultra SA, in Johannesburg next March. The world’s biggest electronic music festival, which originated in Miami, USA, takes place in Cape Town on March 1 and in Johannesburg on March 2nd, 2024. Last year artists who performed included Alesso, Fisher, Joris Voorn, Sun-El Musician, Zakes Bantwini, Uncle Waffles and Musa Keys.“It takes a certain attitude to break out of the ordinary and we’re excited to be able to bring new talent to the fore on such a scale through the Smirnoff Storm DJ Search. South African dance music is shifting popular culture both in South Africa and internationally and we’re excited to be playing a role in supporting this,” says Smirnoff South Africa Marketing Manager, Nicole Smith.#UltraSA2023 is proudly presented by #SmirnoffStorm#UltraSAxStormENDSNOTES TO EDITORSABOUT SMIRNOFF RTDS (READY-TO-DRINK):Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864. More than vodka, the brand has revolutionized drinking culture across generations and around the world. From redefining cool with the invention of the Moscow Mule and reimagined the vodka martini to create a cultural icon that disrupted the Ready To Drink (RTD) category with the launch of Smirnoff Storm.Because the brand is dynamic and alive with possibility, Smirnoff is dedicated to the evolution of taste preferences. Smirnoff keeps things moving, including the conversation, culture, most importantly the vibe. They bring the fun, mischievous moment to occasions. It takes a certain attitude to break out of the ordinary, while remixing diversity and inclusion to the front. It’s a party, and everyone is invited. We know how to socialize. It’s the brand’s superpower.The Smirnoff brand offers a variety of taste sensations for adults across vodka and Ready-to-Drink coolers, including Storm, Spin, Guarana, Pine Twist and Berry Twist. Immerse yourself in the world of Smirnoff, from unexpected culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations. Smirnoff always comes through with quality, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.