Gathermed Champions a New Era in Heart Health: Leveraging Latest AHA Research for Enhanced Patient Care

Pharmacist make for great patient educators

Groundbreaking AHA Study Reinforces Gathermed's Mission in Revolutionizing Remote Patient Monitoring

The AHA's research validates our commitment to revolutionizing patient care through RPM.” — Brett Landrum, Gathermed CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark development for cardiovascular health, a recent study published in the American Heart Association's journal has underscored the critical importance of remote patient monitoring (RPM) in managing heart health. Gathermed, a pioneer in the RPM space, is at the forefront of incorporating these findings into its innovative healthcare solutions.

The study, featured in the AHA journal, highlights the significant impact of RPM in improving patient outcomes, especially for those with cardiovascular conditions. This research aligns perfectly with Gathermed's mission to transform patient care through advanced technology and data-driven insights.

Key Findings and Gathermed's Role:

- The AHA study emphasizes the effectiveness of RPM in reducing hospital readmissions and improving quality of life for heart patients.

- Gathermed leverages these insights to enhance its RPM platform, ensuring that patients receive the most comprehensive and personalized care possible.

- By integrating real-time physiological data, Gathermed enables healthcare providers to make more informed decisions, leading to better patient outcomes.

Quote:

Brett Landrum, CEO of Gathermed, comments on the significance of this study: "The AHA's research validates our commitment to revolutionizing patient care through RPM. By integrating these findings into our platform, we're not just following best practices; we're setting new standards in heart health management."

Company Info:

Gathermed, founded by health tech visionaries Brett Landrum and Curt Simpson, is a leading provider of RPM solutions. With a focus on enhancing the pharmacist-doctor-patient relationship, Gathermed's platform is designed to facilitate better health outcomes through innovative technology and real-time data analysis.

Call to Action:

Join us in this transformative journey towards better heart health. Visit [www.gathermed.com] to learn more about how Gathermed integrates the latest AHA research into its RPM solutions and how you can be a part of this healthcare revolution.