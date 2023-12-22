Two-Day Workshop: Inclusive Teaching Practices and Learning

This event is open to all school personnel.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting its third training opportunity focused on learning around diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ), and the impact that increasing understanding of DEIJ can have on teaching practices, instructional strategies, and classroom management in every discipline area.

Think about the following:

Have you looked at your curriculum and teaching practices with a lens of inclusion?

Are your materials representative of all students and their families?

Are your practices and use of language inclusive of all students and families?

Is there any evidence of diversity, inclusion, equity and justice?

If you answered not sure or no to any of the questions, this training is a great place to start. The 2-day interactive training will focus on understanding foundational concepts in DEIJ, along with reviewing a process to conduct a deep dive into curriculum, instructional strategies, and classroom management processes. Following the 2-day training, we will hold Community of Practice virtual sessions during the school year to reflect on DEIJ implementation in your classroom. Access to technical assistance from our trainers and Maine DOE specialists will also be available during this time.

Dr. Sarah Benes (she, her, hers) will return to lead the training and is our consultant for this initiative. Sarah is an assistant professor at Southern Connecticut State University in health education and physical education. In addition, she is the co-owner of Lighthouse Wellness & Health Education Consulting and the current president of SHAPE America. We are also pleased to have a cadre of Maine physical education and health education teacher leaders co-training for the workshop.

Event Details:

Capital Area Technical Center, Augusta

Wednesday, February 7, and Thursday, February 8

8:00 am-3:00 pm each day

The fee for this training is ONLY $50 (the fee assists with the cost of food). All other expenses are covered by the Maine DOE.

Register by clicking on this link or going to the Maine DOE Professional Event Calendar at this link.

Financial Assistance: There are five-$150 scholarships available to help with substitute pay, mileage and lodging to support attendance. The form to apply for a scholarship is here.

Email susan.berry@maine.gov or carolyn.gross@maine.gov with questions or before registering if using a PO for payment.