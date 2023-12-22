Global Hospitality Market Thrives Despite Challenges, Projected to Reach $5,816.66 Billion by 2027

Hospitality Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Hospitality Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The market is expected to grow to $5,816.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The global hospitality market exhibited resilience, growing from $4,390.59 billion in 2022 to $4,699.57 billion in 2023, registering a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. However, the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the short term. Economic sanctions, commodity price surges, and supply chain disruptions have led to inflation across goods and services, impacting markets worldwide. Nevertheless, the hospitality market is anticipated to ascend to $5,816.66 billion in 2027, maintaining a steady CAGR of 5.5%.

Challenging Landscape: Russia-Ukraine War Impacts Global Economic Recovery

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has posed challenges to the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic sanctions, commodity price surges, and supply chain disruptions have resulted in inflation across goods and services, affecting markets on a global scale. Despite these challenges, the hospitality market remains resilient and is poised for sustained growth in the forecast period.

Economic Growth Fuels Hospitality Market

The hospitality market's growth is fueled by the stable economic forecast in many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global GDP growth reached 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices and stable growth in developed economies contribute to the market's positive outlook. Emerging markets are expected to grow slightly faster than developed markets, further propelling the hospitality market during the forecast period.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global hospitality market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3599&type=smp

Technological Advancements: Transforming the Customer Experience

Hotels are embracing technologies that revolutionize the customer experience, leading to significant improvements and savings in the hospitality market. Notable trends include the adoption of near field communication (NFC) technology for instant, secure mobile payments, the use of infrared sensors to address customer complaints, and the integration of robots for various functional purposes.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

In 2020, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the hospitality market, with North America following closely as the second-largest region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Type:

•Non-Residential Accommodation Services

•Food And Beverage Services

2. By Ownership:

•Chained

•Standalone

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global hospitality market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitality-global-market-report

Hospitality Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hospitality Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospitality market size, hospitality market drivers and trends, hospitality market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hospitality market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-stores-global-market-report

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-emulsifiers-global-market-report

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-emulsifiers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Aesthetic Services Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2032