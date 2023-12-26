Winxvideo AI Debuted with Complete AI Toolkit that Enhances Images/Videos to HD/4K Quality

Winxvideo AI new debut

Digiarty's first AI enhancer and converter - Winxvideo AI debuts with AI tools and video processing features that elevate video quality to new heights.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Digiarty Software revealed that it has completely redesigned and added a ton of AI capabilities and advancements to its flagship product, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, under the new name Winxvideo AI. Winxvideo AI is a one-stop video toolkit to upscale, stabilize, enhance, convert, compress, record, and edit 4K/8K/HDR videos. At the heart of Winxvideo AI lies its powerful AI architecture, which incorporates 4 cutting-edge AI models: AI video upscaler, AI image enhancer, AI frame interpolation, and AI stabilization.

“Winxvideo AI offers a whole new experience, not simply an update. Operating as an all-inclusive AI-powered toolset, its architecture integrates four AI models. It significantly improves the clarity, consistency, and stability of your images and videos through the wonders of AI super resolution, AI frame interpolation, and AI stabilization. Not only that, but you can also easily edit films to suit your tastes using this application.” said Jack Hand, the CEO of the company.

“The release of Winxvideo AI marks an important milestone as we move forward in AI processing,” he added, “it reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and cutting-edge techs that can more effectively process users' videos.”

How Winxvideo AI Refines Video Enhancer and Converter:

1. An AI video upscaler that improves video up to 400%

One of the standout features of WinXvideo AI is its AI super-resolution capability. It can intelligently upscale low-resolution videos by 2x, 3x, and 4x. Videos that were originally shot in 240p, 360p, or 480p can now be enhanced to beautiful HD and 4K resolutions. Older movies, including VHS, DVD, and mini DV recordings, vintage music videos, and low-resolution home recordings, can be enhanced to play on modern displays with pleasant look. And videos recorded in 720P and 1080P with HD camcorders, DSLRs, phones, etc. can be upscaled to cinema-grade quality.

2. An AI image enhancer that upscale images to 10K

Images can be upscaled to up to 10K quality with every detail and crystal-clear visuals. It’s not only great for removing noise, blur, and compression artifacts from images, but it also restores old photos to their former glory. Moreover, AI-generated images can be upscaled to create larger, high-resolution versions. This is especially beneficial for those who rely on visually appealing content to engage users, such as photographers, social media bloggers, e-commerce, and printing services.

3. An AI video stabilizer that stabilizes drone/handheld/sports clips

WinXvideo AI uses cutting-edge AI algorithms to analyze individual frames of a video and apply corrections to minimize motion blur and shakiness. It effectively eliminates video shakes that are caused by camera shake, unstable motions, fast activities, etc. when recording with mobiles, sports cameras, drones, or other devices. Say goodbye to blurry and unstable footage and embrace the power of Winxvideo AI to capture moments with precision and clarity.

4. An AI frame interpolation that creates ultra-smooth actions

WinXvideo AI's AI frame interpolation feature can boost video frame rates by five times, reaching 120/240/480 frames per second. This results in smoother and more cinematic motion in action movies, cartoons, nature documentaries, TV shows, gameplay recordings, music videos, etc. This feature is also particularly helpful for providing details in extremely steady slow-motion pictures of fast-moving scenarios, such as sports.

5. A complete toolkit to convert, compress, record, and edit HD/4K videos

The enhanced video converter can also convert audio files and folders in addition to HD/4K films. A new compressor will compress 4K/8K footage from GBs to MBs without compromising quality. These features run on Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA GPU to ensure fast performance when handling large files. Additionally, a screen recorder is available to record full screen, custom screen, webcam, PIP, and audio with high quality. And a wide range of tools such as denoise, split, make gif, add effects, add watermarks, rotate, and more are introduced in a new toolbox.

Pricing & Availability

To celebrate its debut, Winxvideo AI is now offered with early bird prices for the debut month before January 31, 2024. To be specific, the one-year plan is priced 35% off at $25.95, the lifetime plan is 34% off at $45.95, and the family plan is 52% off at $57.95. Grab a copy at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/buy.htm



About Digiarty Software Inc.

With more than 17 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It has specialized in disc backup, video conversion/resizing, iPhone management, and more, and engaged with over 180,000,00 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries all over the world. Feel free to contact us.