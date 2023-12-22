Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,018 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeking to Identify Armed Carjacking Suspects

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of an armed carjacking that occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

 

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the suspects approached the victim who was near the trunk of their vehicle.  One of the suspects pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle.  The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

 

One of the suspects is pictured below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23204974

You just read:

MPD Seeking to Identify Armed Carjacking Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more