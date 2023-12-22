MPD Seeking to Identify Armed Carjacking Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of an armed carjacking that occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the suspects approached the victim who was near the trunk of their vehicle. One of the suspects pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects is pictured below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23204974