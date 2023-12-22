SmartContact™ Brings Smart Technology to Each Phase of the Patient Journey

Auscura

The medical care continuum encompasses disease prevention, emergency department (ED) evaluation, hospitalization, post-acute recovery, and end-of-life planning.

SmartContact™ leverages rule-based logic and artificial intelligence to navigate patients through the care continuum, ensuring optimized care management and enhanced patient experiences.” — Auscura

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coordination and communication among healthcare professionals is required to ensure the best patient outcomes. Personalized care plans, shaped by demographic characteristics, medical history, and visit patterns, address the social determinants of care to prevent unnecessary ED visits and hospitalizations. This approach, supported by patient engagement, information sharing, and multidisciplinary collaboration, prevents fragmented treatment.

SmartContact™, a patient engagement platform created by the healthcare technology company Auscura, proactively identifies patients at risk of requiring ED care or hospitalization, creating opportunities to enhance population health.

When acute care begins in the ED, hospital admission is necessary for one-quarter of patients. According to Dr. Tom Scaletta, a practicing emergency physician, informaticist, and CEO of Auscura, "Nearly 140 million ED visits occurred in the US last year. The greatest opportunity to control healthcare costs is reducing ED visits, avoiding hospitalization, and monitoring patients' health status in pre- and post-acute care settings.”

Post-acute care usually occurs at home, though fragile patients may require rehabilitation or skilled nursing facilities. Auscura has formed strategic alliances with companies using artificial intelligence and health surveillance devices to identify patients in senior living facilities showing signs of deterioration, enabling timely interventions to prevent adverse outcomes and hospital readmissions.

For hospice patients, the priority shifts to providing pain relief and emotional support during the dying process. SmartContact™ facilitates effective communication between the hospice team and patients or their family members, ensuring that pain and anxiety are well-managed.