LA Kids Who Love to Eat Review Good Food The Sweetest Foodie Video Contest

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We're jumpstarting the year for sweet talented kids who love to eat; by creating sweet fulfilling experiences for them and parents too!"
It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good is launching 'Review Your Food;' The Sweetest Weekly Video Contest for Kids Who Love to Eat.
Kids in pre-k to 6th grade participate in contest (Kids compete within their age range).
Kids taste favorite food and parent helps make video of kid; sweetest entry wins a $25 dollar dining/food gift card.
Contest runs from December 25th, 2023 to January 25th, 2024.
The top 5 sweetest entries every month will earn invites for A Sweet Day in LA (The Sweetest Parties to enjoy LA's Best Treats).
How Sweet Parents Help Talented Kids Submit Videos?
1. Families live in LA, kid will state 'age;' taste and review favorite food.
2. Parent makes video (less than 1 minute); while kid enjoys talking about food.
3. Parent submits video to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com; every week one winner selected.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Kids earn invites to Party for Good in LA and appreciate every day: Donuts for Daddy (Father's Day), Grateful for Pie (Thanksgiving), Howling Sweets (Halloween), iCelebrate Cake (New Years), Loco for Choco (Mother's Day), My Sweet Ice Cream (4th of July)!"
Does your exceptionally talented kid in Pre-k to 6th grade love to eat and review good food? Our video contest is perfect for them to do both. Sweetest entry wins $25 Dining/Food Gift Card and invites to The Sweetest Parties in LA to enjoy and share the best sweet treats. To learn more visit www.ReviewYourFood.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
We've created the only training and development work program in the world for 5th graders.
In 2024, Recruiting for Good is launching 2 new One Year Sweet Creative Writing Gigs for Kids in 5th grade to high school. Parents/Grandparents can participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a spot for The Sweetest Foodie Gig (Recruiting for Good sponsors Mom and Me Lunches); review LA's Best Michelin Star Italian Restaurants. The other sweet gig is called 'We Use Your Voice for Good' create positive meaningful content (perfect gig for kids who love to be reporters, poets, or writers).
Kids on the one year creative writing gigs will have an opportunity to be published on LA Parent Magazine.
Kids Who Complete Sweet Gigs Earn Gift Cards for Beauty, Foodie & Shopping Too
Because, No One Should Work for FREE...Some of Us are Lucky to Work for GOOD!
After one year paid gig, kids are ready to land a sweet job and enter the workforce!
www.SaveUSJobs.org Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!
