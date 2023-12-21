Juvenile Male Arrested for Robbery in Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a juvenile male has been arrested for his involvement in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at approximately 5:28 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 5000 block of Hanna Place, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN:23205830