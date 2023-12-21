AG Reyes on Fox News: Taking on TikTok; Defending Youth Mental Health

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes addressed the state’s lawsuit against TikTok on Fox News ‘America’s Newsroom’.
During the interview, AG Reyes said, “What we are concerned about is the mounting evidence of the devastating impact on mental health, on the emotional wellbeing, on the social psychological behavioral effects of social media. And this is not just us, this is the experts from the AMA, this is the Mayo Clinic, It’s a bipartisan issue. And in Utah, we’re fired up, we’re ready to defend the laws the legislature passed and the governor signed.”
