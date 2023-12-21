Westchester Community Health Center Celebrated 50 Years of Providing Quality Health Care at its 50th Anniversary Gala

(L-R: Ty Milburn, Hopeton White, Dr. Donna Marable, Board Chairman Dr. Nicholas Cicchetti, CEO Judith Watson, Sakai Brown, Karen Ford, Lydia Cabey-Williams, Illane Venable, and Kevin Robinson Left Image (L-R: CEO Judith Watson, Leonardo Lanza, Frank Lanza, Louie Lanza, Board Chairman Dr. Nicholas Cicchetti); Right Image (L-R: Board Chairman Dr. Nicholas Cicchetti, Rev. Dr. Stephen W. Pogue, CEO Judith Watson) Left Image (L-R: CEO Judith Watson, Dr. Bruce Roseman, Board Chairman Dr. Nicholas Cicchetti); Right Image (L-R: CEO Judith Watson, Dr. Nora H. Farkouh, Board Chairman Dr. Nicholas Cicchetti)

This year's gala honored Mr. Louie Lanza, Rev. Dr. Stephen W. Pogue, Dr. Bruce Roseman, and Dr. Nora H. Farkouh

MOUNT VERNON , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westchester Community Health Center, formerly known as Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, held its 50th Anniversary Gala in celebration of 50 years of providing high-quality health care on Wednesday, December 6th at the Glen Island Harbour Club located at Weyman Avenue in New Rochelle, NY. This year’s gala honored Mr. Louie Lanza, Rev. Dr. Stephen W. Pogue, Dr. Bruce Roseman, and Dr. Nora H. Farkouh for their long-time support of Westchester Community Health Center.

“I would like to thank everyone who joined us as we celebrated 50 years of Westchester Community Health Center providing high-quality, comprehensive, and affordable health care to the communities we serve,” said Judith Watson, CEO of Westchester Community Health Center. "This event would not have been possible without the efforts of Ty Milburn, Chair of the Fundraising & Gala Committee, our Board of Directors, and the support of our sponsors. We look forward to what the next 50 years will bring as we continue our mission to ensure that residents in our communities receive access to the health care they are entitled to.”

Over 500 attendees enjoyed an evening that included a cocktail hour featuring live music from Da-Vine Tuch, gospel singing from the John H. Paxton Chorale of the Greater Centennial A.M.E. Zion Church of Mount Vernon as they led the attendees upstairs for the program, an awards presentation highlighting this year’s honorees, fabulous food, a silent auction, a 360 photo booth, and an after party featuring DJ Brother Arthur.

Dignitaries were also on hand to pay tribute, which included the Hon. Shawyn Patterson-Howard, City of Mount Vernon Mayor; Paul Feiner, Town of Greenburgh Supervisor; New York State Assemblyman Gary Pretlow; Ken Jenkins, Westchester Deputy County Executive; Councilwoman Lisa Copeland, City of Mount Vernon; Legislator Ben Boykin, Westchester County Board of Legislators; New York State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky; Councilman Derrick Thompson, City of Mount Vernon; Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels, Westchester County Board of Legislators; and Andre Wallace and Ernie Davis, former City of Mount Vernon Mayors.

The 50th Anniversary Gala was sponsored by: Title Sponsor – Joe Duffy and Harry DiMarzo; Platinum Sponsor – Lanza Family Foundation, Montiefore Mount Vernon, Montiefore New Rochelle; Gold Sponsor – Dr. Chaudhry Hameed; New York Presbyterian Westchester; Silver Sponsor – Affinity by Molina Healthcare, BioReference, CohnReznick, Greater Centennial A.M.E. Zion Church, Westchester Medical Center; Bronze Sponsor – ABC Realty, CureMD.com, MedStock, Simone Development Companies, Valuable Drugs/RL Mt. Vernon Pharmacy, Inc., Wartburg, Webster Bank, and XTreme Home Care. For those who would still like to make a donation in support of Westchester Community Health Center, please visit their website at www.westchestercommunityhealthcenter.org.

About Westchester Community Health Center: The Westchester Community Health Center (formerly Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center) offers high-quality, preventative, and affordable health care and support services in an atmosphere of humane care, dignity, and respect, to improve the lives of adults, teens, and children in Westchester County and the Bronx, New York. Westchester Community Health Center is overseen by a group of dedicated, experienced professionals devoted to furthering the mission and ideals of quality affordable health care for all. To learn more about Westchester Community Health Center, please visit their website at www.westchestercommunityhealthcenter.org.