Warner Ross promoted to Major General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Warner “Nubbin” Ross, was promoted to the rank of major general during a ceremony held at Tennessee’s Joint Forces Headquarters in Nashville on Dec. 21, at 9 a.m.

The intimate ceremony, held in Ross’s office in the Mott Building at the National Guard headquarters, was presided over by Maj. Gen. Jimmie Cole, Tennessee’s Deputy Adjutant General.

“This is a long overdue promotion,” said Cole. “And there isn’t a more deserving leader, or a more deserving man to become the state’s next 2-star general.”

Ross was officially sworn in by Gov. Lee as Tennessee’s 77th Adjutant General on Jan. 21, and assumed command of the Tennessee National Guard during a ceremony on March 3. As the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Military, he is responsible for the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard, the Tennessee State Guard, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“It was a privilege and honor to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead Tennessee’s military forces,” said Ross. “This promotion is a direct reflection of the hard work done by the men and women of the Military Department. This would have never been possible without their support and the support of my family, friends, and the citizens of Tennessee.”

Ross has served for over 33 years in the military and commanded infantry, artillery, cavalry, and engineer units at the company, battalion, and brigade levels. He served as a regimental fire support officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and as a squadron operations officer with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in 2010. He also served in Kuwait, in 2020, as the commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade.

A Toone native, Ross holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi and dual master’s degrees in education curriculum and administrative supervision from Freed-Hardman University. He is a graduate of the United States War College where he received his master’s degree in strategic studies.