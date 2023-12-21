Navy Locates and Recovers Downed Blackhawk in the Mediterranean Sea

Under the direction of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, the Navy embarked experts from Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), Phoenix International, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 (EODMU 8), and U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) aboard the contracted multipurpose vessel, NG Worker, and proceeded to the crash site on Dec. 8. Once on station, highly skilled operators located and recovered the aircraft using state-of-the-art underwater survey and recovery equipment mounted on the Deep Drone remote operated vehicle (ROV). The Deep Drone is a 4,100 pound ROV designed to meet the Navy’s mid-water salvage requirements to a maximum depth of 8,000 feet.

“The success of this mission can be attributed to highly trained Sailors, Soldiers, and civilians from the combined Army-Navy team who came together and displayed extreme skill to safely recover the helicopter,” said Cdr. John Kennedy, Commanding Officer of EODMU 8 and Commander, Task Group (CTG) 68.1. “Everyone onboard was humbled by the opportunity to play a small role in helping to bring closure to grieving families.”

Assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command, the MH-60 Blackhawk was carrying five special operations aviation Soldiers when it crashed. All Soldiers on board were killed. The remains of two Soldiers were recovered during initial search and recovery efforts.

The remains of the three other Soldiers were recovered and will be flown to Dover Air force Base and returned to the families. The identities of the Soldiers recovered will be withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. For information regarding the incident, contact the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs office at 910-432-6005, or by email at PAO-USASOC@socom.mil.