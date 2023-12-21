Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,021 in the last 365 days.

‘Box of Maine’ Connects Old Town Elementary Student with Maine Studies Curriculum Through Their Taste Buds

A few years ago 4th grade teacher Todd Rand had an idea to support the Maine Studies Curriculum at Old Town Elementary by bringing a taste of Maine into the classroom. He connected with small business owner, Daniel Finnemore and the Box of Maine Company to supply his students with monthly “Tastes O’Maine” to expand the students’ understanding of the products, businesses, and culture Maine has to offer.

Todd Rand approached the school’s Parent Teacher Club (PTC) to support purchasing a monthly subscription to the Box of Maine for every fourth grader at Old Town Elementary School. The PTC jumped at the opportunity to help bring the Maine Studies Curriculum alive.

Each month Box of Maine ships the boxes filled with a specific item for the students to sample. Todd has worked with the company to feature connected curriculum items to align with the lessons being taught for the month. For example, when the 4th graders celebrated Maine’s birthday in March of 2023, the students were supplied with whoopie pies, Maine’s finest dessert to celebrate the occasion.

The partnership with the Box of Maine has added a new dimension to the celebration of Maine and students are exposed to many new experiences through the monthly boxes.

This story was contributed by Old Town Elementary School. To submit a good news story or idea to the Maine DOE please email Rachel Paling at rachel.paling@maine.gov.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

‘Box of Maine’ Connects Old Town Elementary Student with Maine Studies Curriculum Through Their Taste Buds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more