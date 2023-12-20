Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,021 in the last 365 days.

4 Madison-area businesses among 9 statewide receiving $775K in SBIR Advance funds

Nine small businesses in Wisconsin, including four in the Madison area, will receive up to $775,000 to commercialize their innovations, thanks to the SBIR Advance program’s latest round of funding.

The state matching grant program provides assistance to companies in the process of completing a project in the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. This is the 22nd round of SBIR Advance funding since this collaboration by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the Center for Technology Commercialization (CTC) began in 2014.

[Adapted from: 4 Madison-area businesses among 9 statewide receiving $775K in SBIR Advance funds Dec. 20, 2023, InBusiness Madison]

You just read:

4 Madison-area businesses among 9 statewide receiving $775K in SBIR Advance funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more