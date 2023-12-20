Nine small businesses in Wisconsin, including four in the Madison area, will receive up to $775,000 to commercialize their innovations, thanks to the SBIR Advance program’s latest round of funding.

The state matching grant program provides assistance to companies in the process of completing a project in the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. This is the 22nd round of SBIR Advance funding since this collaboration by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the Center for Technology Commercialization (CTC) began in 2014.

[Adapted from: 4 Madison-area businesses among 9 statewide receiving $775K in SBIR Advance funds Dec. 20, 2023, InBusiness Madison]