ICYMI: SelectFlorida Attends MRO Europe 2023 Trade Show in Amsterdam Producing More than $41 Million in Actual Export Sales

— Recently, SelectFlorida attended MRO Europe 2023 in Amsterdam, generating more than $41 million in actual export sales and an estimated $95 million in export sales over the next 24 months. MRO Europe is the leading event in the region for the commercial aviation aftermarket. This year’s event featured 486 exhibitors and achieved record-breaking attendance— including 53 Florida aviation and aerospace companies.

"Florida continues to outpace the nation in the economic development arena and set the stage for future generations by building a blueprint to amplify our results throughout the country,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Florida ensures our companies of all industries and sizes have a connection to international markets producing international experts in their fields.”

Florida’s 1.5 trillion-dollar economy is the 14th largest in the world—bigger than those of The Netherlands or Mexico, and about the same size as Spain’s economy. Home to more than 22 million residents, Florida is now the 3rd most populous U.S. state, with one of the fastest growing economies. This vast, dynamic market offers tremendous business opportunities for European companies.

Florida companies at the event included 3Chem Corporation, AeroTools Connection, Aerotech Ops (ATOPS), AvGen Aerospace, A.I.R.S. Inc., CIMA Aviation, Component Overhaul Services, Glass Aero, Global Air Services, Global Engine Maintenance, LLC., Higher Standards Aerospace, LBT Aerospace, Lift MRO, Inc., MTI Aviation, Med-Craft Inc., TIC Aerospace, Turbine Controls, LLC and Zulu Global.

What Florida Companies are Saying:

Glass Aero said, “Our special patented technology on how to recuperate, save, or repair cockpit windshields in Miami, Florida, is a huge advantage to airlines and operators worldwide. Many of them would never have learned of our existence or capabilities if it weren’t for our ability to host a booth at this trade show. Our growth by exposure of our company generates employment in Miami as it directly pushes my business on a significant growing wave culture now require additional staff (technical and administrative) to engage and supply my products to countries like Poland, Hungary, Belgium, and Germany to make (learn of) a few countries of new customer locations, we just discovered!”

AvGen Aerospace said, “As a small business, AvGen Aerospace has grown exponentially in the field of aircraft generator repairs in recent years. We have developed business friendships and relationships through the SelectFlorida program, which has catapulted AvGen Aerospace to a recognized industry brand synonymous to aircraft generators. The SelectFlorida program offers a distinct opportunity to small businesses to participate on the world stage and showcase their products and services. AvGen’s markets internationally has grown mostly as a direct result of the select Florida program.”

Global Air Services said, “The support of SelectFlorida has become an indispensable tool for Global Air Services to promote its services on international platforms. This collaboration also serves as a platform for showcasing Florida’s aerospace capabilities, emphasizing the state’s significance in the global aviation and aerospace landscape. Through this partnership, both the company and the state of Florida can reinforce their positions as leaders in the industry, attracting international attention and potential business opportunities.”

AeroTools Connection said, “We are completely grateful that SelectFlorida has this program that helps to be able to exhibit overseas at events such as MRO Europe, which gives us the opportunity to offer our products and to be able to connect with prospective new customers and new suppliers. Also have connections with existing customers. We definitely recommend SelectFlorida programs to small businesses.”