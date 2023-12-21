Submit Release
2023 Strategic Plan Annual Report Message

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

On behalf of myself and everyone at OPWDD, I am pleased to share with you the 2023 Strategic Plan Annual Report. This Report represents an important step toward the goals outlined in our 2023-2027 Strategic Plan and outlines how we are intentionally integrating them into our daily work. In candidly sharing our progress toward meeting those goals, this report serves as an important tool in enabling our stakeholders and partners to hold us accountable as we work toward achieving our collective vision for a transformed service delivery system. 

We have appreciated the unique insights and ideas that so many of you have shared with us over the past year. We remain committed to lifting up the voices of our stakeholders, especially those from historically marginalized and underserved communities, as we continue to move toward the shared vision contained within our Strategic Plan.

View the 2023 Strategic Plan Annual Report

View the 2023 Strategic Plan Annual Report Plain Language Document

 

Kerri E. Neifeld, 
Commissioner

