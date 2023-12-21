Board of Parole Chairman Montgomery Announces Retirement

NASHVILLE – After a dedicated 40-year career of public service, including the last 10 years as Chairman of the Board of Parole, Richard Montgomery announced he will leave state service and retire effective Dec. 29, 2023.

Under Montgomery’s leadership, the Board has undergone several enhancements to the parole consideration process including investing in new technology, such as video conferencing and web cameras, which has especially critical to completing the Board’s mission during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board has also successfully transitioned to a paperless file system that allows board members and hearing officers remote access to large volumes of information.

“We are grateful for all the contributions Richard has made since joining the Board in 2013,” said incoming Chairman Roberta Kustoff, who was recently appointed by Governor Bill Lee. “Throughout his public service Richard has always considered all sides of the issues. He has shown compassion making very difficult decisions, including whether to grant parole or not to parole eligible offenders. Richard’s leadership will be greatly missed by all the Parole Board Members and me and we wish him the best.”

Montgomery, 76, was appointed to the Board of Parole in January 2013 by Governor Bill Haslam (and later reappointed as Chairman by Governor Lee in 2019) after serving 14 years in the General Assembly representing Sevier County. He also served as a member/Chair of the Sevier County School Board from 1982 to 1998.

“I have been honored to serve the state as Chairman, and to work with so many like-minded individuals committed to minimizing public risk, while promoting lawful behavior with the prudent, orderly release of adult offenders back into the community,” Montgomery said. “It’s been a tremendous privilege to be able to serve the citizens of this great state Tennessee.”

Montgomery and his wife, Ann, look forward to spending more time with family.

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision. In addition, the Board reviews applications for executive clemency and makes non-binding recommendations to the Governor.

