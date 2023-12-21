Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,216 in the last 365 days.

Woven-wire fence replaced with wildlife friendly alternative

Green River - BAGGS— This year marked the completion of several significant projects to improve highway safety for humans and wildlife. The Dry Piney wildlife crossing was completed in October; 17 miles of eight-foot-tall fencing along both sides of the highway funnels migrating mule deer and pronghorn to a series of underpasses facilitating safe crossing for wildlife. The construction took two years and 15.1 million dollars to complete. In December, the state was awarded a 24.3 million-dollar grant for another project between Kemmerer and Evanston. These large projects have garnered national attention, showcasing Wyoming’s commitment to safer roads for wildlife. Meanwhile, work to remove obstacles for wildlife is continually ongoing for the wildlife professionals at Game and Fish. One smaller-scale project was tackled for a one-mile stretch of fence along U.S. Highway 789.
 
Baggs Game Warden Kim Olson had pulled too many trapped pronghorn from the fence along U.S. Highway 789 south of Creston Junction. She rallied the troops and, with the blessing from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Bureau of Land Management, 3 Forks Ranch, and H.B. Lee Cattle Company, modified the right-of-way fencing along a one-mile stretch of the highway near mile marker 34. Olson gathered a crew of willing fencers from Game and Fish, along with the expert aid of John and Ester Clark, to replace woven wire fencing to facilitate safe movements for pronghorn and deer. “It has been converted to a 4-strand wire fence, with the bottom wire smooth and raised to allow pronghorn to scoot underneath,” Olson said.
 
“Just last winter, during a very bad event, a truck plowed into 15 pronghorn that had bedded down on the road. I had to put down many of them as they were still injured.” Olson said. That was not the first instance of animals having challenges in that location. Pronghorn can become trapped in fences after unsuccessful attempts to jump over them. Often, they are dead before we are notified or have sustained injuries too severe to overcome. With animals facing many obstacles and challenges in the wild, it is essential to mitigate those challenges when and where possible. Solving these problems does not always require millions of dollars or years of construction. Sometimes, all it takes is determination and a few willing volunteers to make meaningful changes for wildlife.
 

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Woven-wire fence replaced with wildlife friendly alternative

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more